Hysterectomy for Fibroids
Make an Appointment
For the Charlottesville area:
For Northern Virginia:
For Culpeper:
A hysterectomy completely removes your uterus. This is the most common treatment for uterine fibroids. It's the only way to guarantee fibroids will not come back.
You may consider this option if you:
- Have very large fibroids
- Aren't a candidate for other treatments
- Don't want to get pregnant
Hysterectomy Procedure Recovery Times
We can perform a hysterectomy three ways. Your recovery time will depend on the type of procedure you have:
- Traditional laparoscopic surgery: 1 to 4 weeks
- Abdominal surgery: 4 to 8 weeks
- Vaginal surgery: 3 to 4 weeks
Hysterectomy is a major surgery. You can expect to stay in the hospital around 1 to 3 days.
Uterus Removal Before Menopause
A hysterectomy prior to menopause can cause:
- Early menopausal symptoms
- Urinary disorders
- Earlier onset of osteoporosis
High-Tech Surgery Option
Some fibroids are hard to reach. In these cases, we can perform laparoscopic surgery with the da Vinci robot. This tool gives surgeons enhanced dexterity.