Hysterectomy for Fibroids

A hysterectomy completely removes your uterus. This is the most common treatment for uterine fibroids. It's the only way to guarantee fibroids will not come back.

You may consider this option if you:

Have very large fibroids

Aren't a candidate for other treatments

Don't want to get pregnant

Hysterectomy Procedure Recovery Times

We can perform a hysterectomy three ways. Your recovery time will depend on the type of procedure you have:

Traditional laparoscopic surgery: 1 to 4 weeks

Abdominal surgery: 4 to 8 weeks

Vaginal surgery: 3 to 4 weeks

Hysterectomy is a major surgery. You can expect to stay in the hospital around 1 to 3 days.

Uterus Removal Before Menopause

A hysterectomy prior to menopause can cause:

Early menopausal symptoms

Urinary disorders

Earlier onset of osteoporosis

High-Tech Surgery Option

Some fibroids are hard to reach. In these cases, we can perform laparoscopic surgery with the da Vinci robot. This tool gives surgeons enhanced dexterity.