Low Blood Sugar (Hypoglycemia)

You’re going about your normal day and suddenly feel it. You’re shaky, lightheaded, sweaty, confused, or have other symptoms.

If you have diabetes or another condition that causes low blood sugar, you know how this feeling stops you in your tracks. And it can be hard to avoid, even when you’re taking steps to keep your blood sugar in check. On top of making you feel terrible, low blood sugar is frightening; when it gets too low, it's a life-threatening emergency. When you struggle to keep your blood sugar from dipping, it feels frustrating and scary.

Blood sugar is complicated. But at UVA Health, our endocrinologists are experts in understanding what is causing low blood sugar and helping you prevent it.

UVA Health for Preventing & Treating Low Blood Sugar

Dealing with low blood sugar includes preventing it and treating it when it happens. At UVA Health, our nationally ranked diabetes care includes help with both.

Education & Support

Your care team will include endocrinologists, nurses, and registered dietitians. If you have diabetes, you can also get personal coaching from our Certified Diabetes Educators.

Your team will help you understand what’s causing your episodes of hypoglycemia and how to prevent and treat them. These can be difficult to figure out on your own. We may recommend changes to what you eat, when you eat, how you take your medication, and more.

If your blood sugar tends to get dangerously low or you have trouble telling when it's getting low, we'll work with you to help you stay as safe as possible. That might include steps like wearing an emergency alert bracelet. Or talking with people close to you about what dangerously low blood sugar looks like and how to help you in an emergency.

Diabetes Treatment

We understand what a burden controlling your blood sugar can be. Sometimes, we can make it easier with treatment options that require less work from you.

UVA Health pioneered the artificial pancreas system, which automatically checks your blood sugar and gives you the amount of insulin you need. It can also see when your blood sugar is moving up or down and how quickly. Sensing those changes earlier helps avoid bigger highs and lows.

We also offer an insulin pump program. And no matter your treatment, we can work with you to make it easier.