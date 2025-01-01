Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

During HBOT Treatment

Most patients watch television, watch a DVD or nap while in the chamber.

How Do Treatments Feel?

The treatment can affect your ears. This can feel like when you drive over a mountain or fly in a plane. It goes away when your ear drums adjust to the pressure in the chamber.

You could also experience temperature changes in the chamber. At the beginning of treatment, you may feel warmer. At the end of the session, the chamber cools.

We’ll help you prepare before the treatment starts. We’ll teach you to manage ear changes. And you’ll have blankets and water to help you stay comfortable.

Get a Referral for Oxygen Therapy

You or your provider can call us directly.

To get an appointment, you’ll need:

A diagnosis from your provider

An evaluation by our doctors to make sure you’re stable enough for treatment

You can also ask for an informational visit or tour.

Note: We don’t offer HBOT for an “off-label” diagnosis.