Hormones help control how your body works. Glands and organs in your body make different types of hormones. Some cancers need a hormone to grow. Hormone therapy cancer treatments change your hormones to stop cancer.

How Hormone Therapy Cancer Treatments Work

We can stop or slow cancer growth by changing the hormones in your body. This can:

Stop your body from making the hormone

Block the hormone from attaching to cancer cells

Altering the hormone so it doesn’t work anymore

Hormone therapy cancer treatment comes in the form of a pill or injection. The medicine travels around your body until it finds its target.

Hormone therapy can treat cancers of the:

Breast

Prostate

Uterus lining

Adrenal glands

Hormone therapy comes in the form of a pill or injections. You might also need surgery to take out glands that make cancer-promoting hormones.

Hormone Therapy Side Effects

Hormone therapy can cause a number of side effects. If you’re concerned about fertility and safety issues, or if you’re taking transgender hormone therapy, talk to your provider.

Men taking hormone therapy for cancer may experience:

Hot flashes

Decreased sexual desire

Erectile dysfunction (trouble getting an erection)

Bone loss and a higher risk for fractures

Fatigue

Weight gain (especially around the belly) with decreased muscle mass

Memory problems

Increased risk of other health problems

Women taking hormone therapy might get: