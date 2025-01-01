Histotripsy: Focused Ultrasound for Liver Cancer

UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center is the first center in Virginia to offer histotripsy or focused ultrasound for liver cancer. This procedure uses sound waves to destroy tumor cells.

Why Choose Histotripsy?

It offers key benefits over surgery or radiation:

No cuts (incisions) or needles are needed. This is called noninvasive.

This is called noninvasive. Histotripsy is precise. It can target areas as small as the tip of a pen. That ensures all liver cancer cells are destroyed without harming the healthy tissue nearby.

It can target areas as small as the tip of a pen. That ensures all liver cancer cells are destroyed without harming the healthy tissue nearby. The recovery time is short. You can get back to your regular activities quickly.

You can get back to your regular activities quickly. Most tumors are destroyed in 1 session. You won’t have to make time and travel for multiple treatments.

How Does Histotripsy Work?

Before your procedure, we’ll give you general anesthesia. This keeps you from moving during treatment, making it easier to target the tumor.

We’ll place the head of the focused ultrasound machine above your body and over your liver. The machine produces sound waves or ultrasound waves. These create tiny bubbles in the tumor that rapidly expand and collapse, destroying the cancer cells.

You may feel some pain after histotripsy, depending on where your tumor is within the liver. Most patients go home the same day or the day after the procedure.

Why UVA Health for Histotripsy?

Our providers have undergone extensive training in using this technology. We’re the first in Virginia to offer histotripsy.

Is Histotripsy Right for Me?

Histotripsy can be used for liver tumors from cancer that:

Started in the liver (primary)

Spread from another part of the body (metastasized)

Our team will review your case to match you with the best treatment for your liver cancer.