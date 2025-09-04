Skip to main content

Hip Replacement Surgery

Facing hip replacement surgery can cause mixed emotions. You’re ready to walk, play, and dance again, without pain or pause.

But surgery carries risk. It takes time to recover. You want to make sure that whoever does your hip replacement does it right. At UVA Health, you'll find the kind of high-performing experts you can trust.

Types of Hip Replacements We Offer

We can perform both types of hip replacements:

  • Posterior hip replacement via back/side of your hip area
  • Anterior hip replacement via front of your leg/hip area

Our outcomes and your experience during surgery and beyond remain the same with either option. Your doctor can review with you the pros and cons of each. Together, you can choose the best procedure for your needs.

Top-Rated Hip Replacement Surgery

Top-Rated Hip Replacement Surgery

Our hip replacement surgical care is recognized as some of the best in the country. U.S. News & World Report rated our care as "high performing," their highest rating.

Do You Need a Hip Replacement?

You have several options for hip pain relief that don't involve surgery. But when these don't solve your pain, you might need a new hip. Osteoarthritis happens when the normal wear and tear of life breaks down joint cartilage. This pain, stiffness, and swelling keeps getting worse. Some people end up unable to move, work, or sleep.

Other reasons for surgery may include:

  • A broken hip
  • Severe rheumatoid arthritis
  • Bone tumors
  • Loss of blood supply to the bones of the hip
  • A broken hip after a hip replacement
  • Deformity of the hip due to childhood problems

When It's Time for Hip Replacement

When pain relief options don't work, it might be time for a new hip. UVA Health offers a team of experts with years of experience. Orthopedic surgeon James Browne, MD, walks us through the hip replacement procedure and recovery.

The Total Hip Replacement Surgery Procedure

We replace your hip joint with an artificial ball-and-socket joint. Your surgeon makes an incision on the skin and moves the muscles aside to get to the hip joint. Your doctor then removes the damaged bone and cartilage of the hip joint and positions the new artificial joint. Depending on the type of prosthesis, your doctor may use bone cement to hold the artificial hip firmly to your bone. 

The Hip Replacement Timeline

How long does it take?

  • Usual length of stay: Same-day procedure to 3 days
  • You can do normal, light activities in: 6 weeks
  • Life of your new hip implant: Many last 20+ years

Patient Education Resources: Hip Replacement

September 4, 2025

05030 - Orthopedics Total Hip Replacement ERAS Handbook

September 4, 2025

05030 Spanish - Orthopedics Total Hip Replacement ERAS Handbook

Find a Related Provider