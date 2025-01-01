Brachytherapy has been shown to effectively treat low, intermediate, and high-risk prostate cancers.

At UVA, we offer the most precise form of high-dose radiation therapy available: high-dose rate brachytherapy (HDRB) with ultrasound image guidance. We’re one of just a few hospitals in the country offering this advanced approach.

The three-pronged method to deliver high-dose rate radiation therapy with focused, rectal-sparing treatment includes:

High-dose-rate brachytherapy

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy

The use of a prostate-rectal spacer

Benefits of High-Dose Rate Brachytherapy

A landmark clinical trial revealed that using a similar combination approach with brachytherapy and external beam radiation therapy improves cure rates by as much as 20% compared to treatment without brachytherapy.

You might also benefit from a treatment that, compared to standard radiation therapy: