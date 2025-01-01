Herniated Lumbar Disc Treatment

Lower back and leg pain, sciatica, or leg weakness can make it hard to do your normal activities. They could be a sign of a lumbar (low back) disc herniation. Disc herniation is a common problem that involves a slipped or ruptured disc in your spine.

The discs are found between the vertebrae (individual bones of the spine). The discs act as the spine’s shock absorbersThe discs are a tire-like band (annulus fibrosis) that holds a gel-like middle (the nucleus pulposus).

Lumbar Disc Herniation Treatment at UVA Health

We can check you lumbar discs for herniation using:

X-rays

CT scans

MRI scans

In most cases, lumbar disc herniations are treated without surgery. Herniated disc pain often gets better in about 4-6 months. There are many nonsurgical treatments to help relieve symptoms.

Lumbar Disc Herniation Surgery

You may need surgery if other treatments aren't working or it looks like your nerves are being affected.

The goals of surgery are to lower pressure on your nerves and stabilize your spine. Surgery may involve: