Whether in your back or neck, dealing with a herniated disc is hard. The pain is limiting and frustrating. You likely also have a pinched nerve. That brings pain, weakness, or numbness in one of your arms or legs. You have to sit out the activities you usually enjoy. Or you may even have trouble with everyday tasks like walking or grasping objects.

At UVA Health, our spine care experts can help you get your life back. We know quality of life means something different to each person. We’ll build a treatment plan based on your personal needs.

Herniated Disc Treatment at UVA Health

Most of the time, people don’t need surgery for a herniated disc. We offer many nonsurgical treatments to reduce your pain. These include physical therapy, injections, and other procedures. Read more about spine care without surgery.