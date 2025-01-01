Having a hernia means you’re dealing with pain or a bulging mass. Depending on where your hernia is, you may have swelling, heartburn, trouble swallowing, or constipation.

On top of that, you’re working through lots of questions: Where to go for care? Do you need surgery? How much will treatment cost?

At UVA Health, we have answers to these questions and more. We’ll help you understand treatment options and build a care plan based on your individual needs.

Hernia Repair & Treatment at UVA Health

Hernias happen when an organ or tissue pushes (herniates) through a hole in your body into an area where it shouldn’t be. It passes through a weak spot in your muscle or tissue into your chest, abdomen, or groin.

We offer the full range of treatments for all types of hernias, from routine to complex. That includes both nonsurgical and surgical options.

Types of Hernias & Conditions We Treat

Complex Hernias

Diaphragmatic

Flank

Hiatal/paraesophageal

Incisional

Large midline and lateral ventral

Parastomal

Recurrent

Sports

Traumatic

Common Hernias

Femoral

Inguinal

Small midline abdominal

Conditions

Chronic pain

Adhesions

Mesh infection

Nerve irritation

Neurectomy

Hernia Treatment Without Surgery

In some cases, we can care for your hernia without surgery. Nonsurgical options include:

Watch and wait: For some ventral and inguinal hernias, we can watch the hernia over time to make sure it doesn’t get worse. This is best for small hernias that aren't causing symptoms.

For some ventral and inguinal hernias, we can watch the hernia over time to make sure it doesn’t get worse. This is best for small hernias that aren't causing symptoms. Hernia belt (truss): This is a belt worn around your abdomen. It pushes the tissue back into the abdomen.

This is a belt worn around your abdomen. It pushes the tissue back into the abdomen. Delaying the hernia growing: This includes quitting smoking, losing weight, controlling blood sugar, treating constipation, and more.

Helping You Get Ready for Surgery

Being as healthy as possible gives you the best chance of a good outcome from surgery. We work with family medicine and obesity medicine doctors who can help you:

Lose weight

Manage diabetes, constipation, or difficulty urinating

Quit smoking

Hernia Repair Surgery

At UVA Health, you’ll find fellowship-trained surgeons who are experts in hernia repair surgeries.

Our surgeons repair hernias by carefully pushing the herniated organ or tissue back through the hole. That puts it back where it’s supposed to be. Then they’ll use stitches or mesh to close the hole.

In some cases, we don't need to use mesh. Or we can use a mesh that your body absorbs. This mesh goes away in 18-24 months.

Hernia repair surgery relieves your pain and other symptoms. And it keeps the hernia from coming back.

Advanced Hernia Techniques for an Easier Recovery

Whenever possible, our surgeons offer robotic and/or minimally invasive hernia repair. Robotic surgery helps our surgeons be more precise. Minimally invasive surgery means we make a few small cuts (incisions) instead of one large cut. This helps you recover faster with less pain.