Heart Transplant
You've been told you need a heart transplant. You're wondering about your future. You're nervous about surgery. Here, we can answer your questions about what a heart transplant means for you. We have the experts and tools to help.
Heart Transplants & Care at UVA Health
At UVA Health, we’ve performed more than 300 heart transplants since 1989. We've received awards from the American Heart Association for our heart failure care. And Becker’s Hospital Review named UVA Health’s Heart & Vascular Center to its list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs.
Before Your Heart Transplant
First, we check if you are a good fit for a heart transplant. Our team of experts guides you through each step of the way to make sure you get the best treatment.
While You Wait for a New Heart
We're experts in supporting your health while you wait for a new heart. We have a in a wide variety of therapies, including medicines and devices, to manage your condition while you wait.
Find Needed Support
Our monthly Heart and Lung Transplant Support Group meets the fourth Thursday of every month, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Meetings are open to patients, family members, and friends.
The Heart Transplant Procedure
During a heart transplant, the team removes the heart from the donor. They have to move fast because the heart can't stay outside the body for too long. It must be transplanted to the recipient within 4 hours.
After that, the team takes out your sick heart and replaces it with the donated heart. They connect your blood vessels to the donated heart.
Your Hospital Stay
The hospital stay for a heart transplant is usually 10-20 days.
During the hospital stay, we'll carefully watch your health and train you on self-care. We'll also get you started with medicines you'll need to protect your heart from rejection (your body doesn't accept the donor heart).
Destination VADs
UVA Health is a Center for Destination VADs (ventricular assist devices). These devices help pump blood.
At other hospitals, you can only get a VAD if you're waiting for a transplant. Here, we can also offer VADs if you don't necessarily need a transplant. VADs can extend your life if your age or other health conditions prevent you from getting a heart transplant.