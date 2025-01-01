You've been told you need a heart transplant. You're wondering about your future. You're nervous about surgery. Here, we can answer your questions about what a heart transplant means for you. We have the experts and tools to help.

Heart Transplants & Care at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we’ve performed more than 300 heart transplants since 1989. We've received awards from the American Heart Association for our heart failure care. And Becker’s Hospital Review named UVA Health’s Heart & Vascular Center to its list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs.

See other awards and recognition for our heart care.

Before Your Heart Transplant

First, we check if you are a good fit for a heart transplant. Our team of experts guides you through each step of the way to make sure you get the best treatment.

Find out what happens before you get a heart transplant at UVA Health.

While You Wait for a New Heart

We're experts in supporting your health while you wait for a new heart. We have a in a wide variety of therapies, including medicines and devices, to manage your condition while you wait.

Learn about the transplant coordinators, financial help, and other features and benefits of the UVA Health Transplant Center.