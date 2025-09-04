Heart Surgery
Your heart is the strongest muscle in your body, and it has one of the most important jobs. That's why maintaining heart health is critical. But health issues involving your heart sometimes require more than diet, exercise, and medication. When the heart itself is damaged or not functioning correctly, heart surgery may be best to get you back on track.
UVA Health’s cardiovascular surgery experts can identify underlying causes and perform surgery to treat conditions affecting the heart, arteries, veins, and lungs. We’re dedicated to your safety, comfort, and education as you face what can be a scary or uncertain situation with your heart.
We know that when it comes to your heart, getting answers quickly is important. Our heart surgery team can schedule you for an in-person or virtual consultation within three business days.
Cardiac Surgery Experience & Expertise at UVA Health
Our skilled and compassionate heart surgeons have training and experience in traditional, advanced, and minimally invasive cardiac surgery procedures. They work closely with your care team to craft the right treatment plan for you and keep you comfortable and informed.
U.S. News & World Report has ranked 3 of our heart surgery services with their highest possible performance score:
See other awards and recognition for our heart care.
- Coronary Artery Disease
Your heart, just like the rest of your body, needs oxygen to live. When the heart can't get needed oxygen because the arteries that supply blood to it are blocked, UVA's cardiologists and heart surgeons use their advanced training and technology to restore the heart's blood flow.
- Heart Failure
If you're in heart failure, your heart can't pump enough blood around your body. Our nationally-recognized heart failure program can craft the right treatment course for you, including device implantation (to keep your heart working) or transplantation (for when your heart is too damaged to recover).
- Valve Disease
The Advanced Cardiac Valve Center is one of a few in the U.S. that offers a full range of conventional and minimally invasive procedures for heart valve conditions. The right treatment option can minimize pain, shorten recovery time and quickly get you back to doing the things you love.