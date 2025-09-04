Your heart is the strongest muscle in your body, and it has one of the most important jobs. That's why maintaining heart health is critical. But health issues involving your heart sometimes require more than diet, exercise, and medication. When the heart itself is damaged or not functioning correctly, heart surgery may be best to get you back on track.

UVA Health’s cardiovascular surgery experts can identify underlying causes and perform surgery to treat conditions affecting the heart, arteries, veins, and lungs. We’re dedicated to your safety, comfort, and education as you face what can be a scary or uncertain situation with your heart.

We know that when it comes to your heart, getting answers quickly is important. Our heart surgery team can schedule you for an in-person or virtual consultation within three business days.