Gynecologic Surgery: Minimally Invasive Options

Pelvic pain, bleeding, infertility: Gynecological issues can disrupt your life. Finding treatments that work can feel overwhelming. At UVA, we offer minimally-invasive gynecologic surgery for quicker, safer relief. You can get effective, same-day treatment without missing too much of your job, family, and life.

Traditional & Specialty Procedures

We offer everything from standard operations to high-tech treatments, including:

Gynecological Surgery You Can’t Get Everywhere

At UVA Health, we offer advanced surgery and treatment options others can’t.

At other hospitals, you may have been told you can only be treated with traditional surgery. Here, we have specialists who can offer same-day procedures for even the most challenging issues.

You’ll get care from surgeons and teams who have:

Skills and special training often unavailable other places

Excellent results and outcomes

High ratings from other patients on their care

The Advantages of Same-Day Procedures

Minimally invasive gynecologic surgery helps you avoid long hospital stays and a painful recovery.

Advantages include:

Faster recovery time (2-4 weeks vs. 6 weeks)

Less blood loss

Lower risk for infection

Less scarring

Shorter hospital stays or same-day surgery (1-3 hours)

Easier healing, less pain

Reduced costs

Types of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery

You'll find we have the skill and the high-tech tools for a range of gynecology issues.

Hysteroscopic

We can use this approach for issues in your uterus or vagina. We insert a long, thin telescope, or hysteroscope, into your vagina and cervix to the inside of your uterus. Without any cuts at all, the surgeon can see the inside of your uterus on a video monitor. We can then insert other small surgical tools through the scope to perform hysteroscopy.

Examples include:

Laparoscopic

This kind of procedure needs four small cuts. A long, narrow scope with a camera goes through one of these.

Robotic Procedures

This video-guided surgery uses a tool called the DaVinci Surgical System. A magnified, high-definition 3D camera guides the surgeon during the procedure. The robotic tools give the surgeon a maximum range of motion and precision.

What Is Minimally Invasive Surgery?

All surgeries have risks. But traditional operations can have more risks and cause more pain than alternative options.

Traditional open surgery makes large cuts into your body. These large cuts open up your body to allow a surgeon to operate. This exposes you to infection. It also means a long period of intense healing that can create scars.

Minimally invasive surgery may still require cuts. But these smaller cuts don’t expose so much of your body. Surgeons use tiny telescopes with video cameras. We can use these with imaging scans for detailed pictures of your organs. This means we can perform surgeries without needing to make large, dangerous openings.