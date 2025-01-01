Gynecologic Cancer Surgery & Treatment

Gynecologic cancer threatens lives. You might also fear losing your sex life or your ability to have a baby. For some women, these worries can feel overwhelming. Finding a gynecologic cancer doctor or surgeon with experience can help.

At UVA Health, we serve thousands of women. Our team of expert gynecological surgeons perform hundreds of hysterectomies and other operations each year. We offer surgeries with less recovery time and pain. You get back to normal faster than normal.

Gynecological Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

A gynecological cancer doctor shouldn't just be an expert. You should feel treated as a whole person for the entire cancer journey.

Our team's dedication to earning your trust means supporting all aspects of your experience. You will: