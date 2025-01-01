Gynecologic Cancer Surgery & Treatment
Gynecologic cancer threatens lives. You might also fear losing your sex life or your ability to have a baby. For some women, these worries can feel overwhelming. Finding a gynecologic cancer doctor or surgeon with experience can help.
At UVA Health, we serve thousands of women. Our team of expert gynecological surgeons perform hundreds of hysterectomies and other operations each year. We offer surgeries with less recovery time and pain. You get back to normal faster than normal.
Gynecological Cancer Treatment at UVA Health
A gynecological cancer doctor shouldn't just be an expert. You should feel treated as a whole person for the entire cancer journey.
Our team's dedication to earning your trust means supporting all aspects of your experience. You will:
- Be cared for by one main gynecologic oncologist, who will oversee all aspects of your care, from surgery to drug treatments to support
- Discover our clinics have a calm environment that promotes relaxation and healing
- Get back to your life sooner, because of our Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) program
We Surround You With Comprehensive Care
Learn how our gynecological cancer doctors will design a treatment plan just for you.Watch Now
The Latest Treatments for Gynecological Cancer
We treat ovarian, endometrial (uterine), cervical, vulva, and vaginal cancers. This includes cancers in the uterine muscles, or uterine sarcoma; uterine lining, or endometrial cancer; and during pregnancy, or molar pregnancies.
Our expert gynecological cancer surgeons and doctors use the latest treatment methods, including:
- Chemo with a catheter through your belly, for ovarian cancer
- Cryotherapy and laser surgery for cervical cancer
Testing & Clinical Trials
We're always testing new drugs and methods to improve cancer treatment. Clinical trials give you access to the very latest medicine. Our gynecological cancer doctors research prevention, treatment, and survivors. We also research women at high risk for gynecological cancer.
Learn more about clinical trials.
Get a Second Opinion
Many women facing cancer come to us for a second opinion. Why? We have gynecological cancer doctors who only focus on your type of cancer. This high level of expertise means you'll get an accurate diagnosis — along with the confidence that your treatment plan is on the right track.
Better Recovery After Gynecologic Cancer Surgery
At UVA Health, our gynecological cancer surgeons use simple science-backed methods to help you recover from a hysterectomy or other gynecologic cancer surgery better. We'll guide your care before, during, and after surgery using the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) approach.
We'll manage your fluid and energy intake. We get you moving and eating sooner than usual after surgery. An effective and personalized pain-management plan will keep you comfortable. And you won't have to worry about the negative side effects caused by opioids.
With ERAS, you have:
- Faster healing
- A quicker return home
- Fewer problems
Support For Your Whole Person
You aren't facing cancer alone. As a Comprehensive Cancer Center, UVA Health offers a robust slate of support services. You and your family can find health education, counseling, wellness classes, and support groups.
You Don't Have to Go It Alone
Our Gynecologic Cancer Support Group meets the 1st Thursday of every month. Learn more about this and all of our patient support groups.
Our Cancer Peer Support Program connects survivors and current patients. Trained cancer survivors share their experiences and insights to help you go through treatment and gynecologic cancer surgery. We also welcome caregivers to participate.
Self-Care During Cancer Treatment
We want to help you look and feel your best during and after treatment. Located near our outpatient clinics, our boutiques sell wigs, headscarves, prostheses, mastectomy bras, skincare products. They provide fittings and guidance in finding the accessories that work for you.