Treating BPH: A Safer Option

We use GreenLight Laser therapy to treat an enlarged prostate. If your condition requires surgery, laser therapy carries fewer risks and shorter hospital stays than the traditional transurethral resection or open prostatectomy.

How Does GreenLight Work?

GreenLight Laser treatment evaporates the prostatic tissue blocking the outlet of the bladder. We place a telescope into the urethra up to the level of the prostate, guide a laser fiber through the scope and then gently vaporize the prostate tissue.

In most cases, patients undergoing GreenLight Laser treatment will have either general anesthetic or spinal anesthetic with sedation.

Laser Therapy Complications

As with all prostate surgery, side effects may occur, including:

Retrograde ejaculation

Erectile dysfunction (impotence)

Incontinence

Scar tissue build-up in the urethra

After the GreenLight Procedure

After the procedure, you will usually have a catheter placed in your bladder for 1-3 days. Some patients may go home the same day, others stay for an overnight visit.