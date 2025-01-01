GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux) Treatment

How We Diagnose GERD

Your doctor will usually make an initial diagnosis of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) based on your symptoms. In some cases, other tests will be done to confirm the diagnosis or exclude other disorders and could include:

Upper GI Series – A series of X-rays of the upper digestive system taken after drinking a barium solution

Treatment for GERD

Treatment of GERD usually includes lifestyle changes and medications. In more severe cases, fundoplication surgery may be needed.

Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle changes can control the symptoms of GERD. Steps you can take:

Avoid certain foods and drinks

Quit smoking

Wait to lie down or exercise after eating

Lose weight or maintain a healthy weight

Keep your head elevated while sleeping

Avoid overeating and eating too fast

Avoid large amounts of fluid with meals

Avoid alcohol, caffeine, carbonated drinks and coffee

Avoid spicy foods, foods that are high in fat and chocolate

Medication

Your doctor may recommend over-the-counter medications or prescription medications to treat your GERD.

Prescription Medications

Proton pump inhibitors

Prokinetics

Mucosal protectors

Over-the-Counter Medications