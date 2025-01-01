GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux) Treatment
How We Diagnose GERD
Your doctor will usually make an initial diagnosis of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) based on your symptoms. In some cases, other tests will be done to confirm the diagnosis or exclude other disorders and could include:
- Upper GI Series – A series of X-rays of the upper digestive system taken after drinking a barium solution
- 24-hour pH Monitoring – A probe is placed in the esophagus to keep track of the level of acidity in the lower esophagus; done over a 24-hour period
- Manometry – This test measures muscle pressures in the lower esophagus
- Endoscopy – A thin, lighted tube with a tiny camera attached is passed down the throat to examine the esophagus and stomach
- Biopsy – A small sample of tissue from the esophagus is removed. It is then studied to check for inflammation, cancer or other problems
Treatment for GERD
Treatment of GERD usually includes lifestyle changes and medications. In more severe cases, fundoplication surgery may be needed.
Lifestyle Changes
Lifestyle changes can control the symptoms of GERD. Steps you can take:
- Avoid certain foods and drinks
- Quit smoking
- Wait to lie down or exercise after eating
- Lose weight or maintain a healthy weight
- Keep your head elevated while sleeping
- Avoid overeating and eating too fast
- Avoid large amounts of fluid with meals
- Avoid alcohol, caffeine, carbonated drinks and coffee
- Avoid spicy foods, foods that are high in fat and chocolate
Medication
Your doctor may recommend over-the-counter medications or prescription medications to treat your GERD.
Prescription Medications
- Proton pump inhibitors
- Prokinetics
- Mucosal protectors
Over-the-Counter Medications
- Antacids
- H2 blockers (also prescription strength)
