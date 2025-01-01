Gastroparesis is hard to live with. Regular nausea and vomiting take a toll on your body, hurting your ability to stay healthy and to eat and feel well. Often, doctors don’t have answers. At UVA Health, you’ll find relief from a leading team of specialists in gastroparesis treatment. This includes gastric electric stimulation, a safe procedure that can lead to relief.

Gastroparesis Treatment at UVA Health

If you’ve been suffering from gastroparesis, you have options. At UVA Health, you’ll find a team committed to delivering the most innovative, best-in-class treatments.

Treatment options include advanced abdominal wall surgery, with:

Surgical techniques that result in less pain, faster recovery

High-tech robotics for the latest cutting-edge procedures

Providers send patients to UVA Health for its expertise and experience as the largest center of its kind in the mid-Atlantic region. You can trust you’re getting the best surgical care possible.

Second Opinions for Gastroparesis

Gastroparesis is often misunderstood and misdiagnosed. That’s why we offer second opinions. Coming to UVA Health for a second opinion gives you the chance to have your diagnosis and treatment plan reviewed and validated by a team of experts. We make sure you get the correct diagnosis, whether or not you plan to become our patient.

Care for a Condition That Impacts Your Whole Life

A disease like gastroparesis touches all parts of your life. That’s why you’ll get holistic care from specialists who create a personalized plan for you. We’ll tackle your health problems by making decisions together.

Your team includes specialists in:

Surgery

Digestive health

Endocrinology

Mental health

Nutrition

Social work

We’re here to help you navigate your journey to feeling healthy and well.

Gastroparesis Treatment Options

We offer a range of both medical and surgical treatments. These include:

Medications to help your stomach empty and reduce nausea

Endoscopy (oral endoscopic myotomy of the pylorus)

Gastric neurostimulator

Stomach or bariatric surgery

Gastric Neurostimulator: Gastric Electric Stimulation

A gastric neurostimulator (Enterra) device reduces nausea by stimulating nerves and soothing muscles in your stomach. The small, battery-powered device does this through gastric electric stimulation — sending out mild, electric pulses. Studies have shown the procedure to be safe and effective.

We implant the device under the skin in your lower abdomen area. You’ll be asleep, under anesthesia during the procedure, which takes place during an office visit.

We can adjust the device during your appointments to customize the treatment. We can also turn it off at any time.

To find out if you qualify for this device, we’ll need to evaluate your condition. This includes performing a gastric emptying study.