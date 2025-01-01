Skip to main content

Gamma Knife: Why Choose UVA Health?

We have earned a global reputation from treating more than 10,000 patients from around the world since 1989.

A Brief History of Innovation

  • Our original Gamma unit was the fifth in the world and only the second in the United States. There are now more than 200 units around the world.
  • In 2001, we upgraded to the Model C Gamma Knife. This new model has a robotic automatic positioning system (APS). This results in the shortest and most comfortable treatment session possible.
  • We introduced the Gamma Knife Perfexion™ in 2007, among the first hospitals in the world.
  • In 2009, we were the first in the country to begin using the Gamma Knife Extend™ system.
  • We are the first center in Virginia to introduce the new Icon™ model.
UVA Gamma Knife A Global Reach

A Team With Experience

At UVA, we work as an integrated team to provide care to our patients. Our team includes specialists in:

  • Neurosurgery
  • Neuroradiology
  • Endocrinology
  • Anesthesiology
  • Neuro-ophthalmology
  • Neuro-otology
  • Radiation oncology
  • Medical physics

Jason Sheehan, MD, directs the Gamma Knife Center. He trained under Ladislau Steiner, who helped develop the first Gamma Knife 30 years ago. Sheehan teaches numerous neurosurgeons and radiation oncologists in the technique of radiosurgery. Many of his students start radiosurgical centers in other parts of the world. 

James Larner, MD, chair of radiation oncology, helped create the Gamma Knife center with Dr. Steiner.

Paul Read, MD, PhD, vice chair of radiation oncology, helps treat patients with Gamma Knife and stereotactic body radiotherapy.

David Schlesinger, PhD, is chief of medical physics for the Gamma Knife radiosurgery program.

Zhiyuan Xu, MD, neurosurgery instructor, performs Gamma Knife radiosurgery and helps to oversee clinical and radiosurgical research.

Studies & Research at UVA

Download and read a UVA Gamma Knife case study (PDF).

Read more about the technicalities of the Gamma Knife procedure.

A Patient's Journey to be Cancer-Free

Carolyn Blackwell-Stark tells the story of her 11-year journey with reoccurring melanoma and why she chose UVA for continued care. Her neuroimaging results made her a prime candidate for the gamma knife procedure.