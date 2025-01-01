Skip to main content

Gamma Knife

A healthcare provider discusses how the gamma knife procedure can benefit a patient.

If you're facing brain surgery, you might have another option. Gamma Knife treatment can shrink or destroy brain tumors in a safe, effective way.

Gamma Knife radiosurgery uses focused radiation to target brain and pituitary tumors, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), acoustic neuromas and other conditions. When traditional brain surgery can't help or fails, Gamma Knife is the treatment of choice.

How Does Gamma Knife Treatment Work?

Without a scalpel or knife, Gamma Knife radiosurgery delivers radiation more accurately than conventional radiation therapy. It creates high-energy beams of radiation strong enough to deactivate even some of the most aggressive tumors. 

Conditions We Treat With Gamma Knife

Benefits & Safety

Gamma Knife Treatment vs. Traditional Surgery

Avoid these risks of traditional brain surgery:

  • Long hospital stays
  • Lengthy rehabilitation
  • Damage to healthy brain tissue
  • Surgical complications, like hemorrhage, infection and cerebral spinal fluid leak
  • General anesthesia dangers
  • Other physical trauma and disruption of normal brain function

Many insurance plans cover Gamma Knife treatment.

How Much Does Gamma Knife Cost?

Get a general idea of what you'll have to pay: Use calculators, see price lists, or ask for a personalized estimate.

    Before

    We attach a mesh covering or frame to prevent your head from moving. This allows your neurosurgeon to accurately target the treatment. We determine the exact size, shape, and position of the target in your brain. Your doctor develops a precise treatment plan.

    During

    You lie down on the treatment couch. The couch moves into the dome section of the unit. The team monitors the procedure at all times. The treatment lasts from a few minutes to more than an hour. Time length depends on the size and shape of the target.

    After

    If you had an angiogram, you might have to lie quietly for several more hours. You may stay overnight for observation or return home immediately. The effects of your treatment will occur over time. We may evaluate your progress with follow-up MRI, CT, or angiography.

