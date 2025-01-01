JASON SHEEHAN: I think patients come to the University of Virginia for the expertise of the treatment team, the fact that we have the most advanced gamma knife technology, and the fact that we've led the field of stereotactic radiosurgery for brain disorders for nearly three decades.

SELENE EVANS: What makes UVA, I think, unique is the team, is the team approach and the expertise of the team.

JASON SHEEHAN: I think patients come for the experience. They understand that when you're going for a brain treatment, for brain surgery, that you really want the expertise. You can't get, necessarily, a do-over in some brain surgery operations. The first time is the best time to do it right and do it well.

And that experience that our team has in gamma knife radiosurgery, as well as the fact that we've led the field in developing new approaches with gamma knife, is really what draws patients.

