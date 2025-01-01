Fundoplication for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

You’ve tried everything: medicine, avoiding certain foods, and sleeping with your head propped up. But the heartburn and indigestion from your GERD keep coming back. You might also be dealing with issues like dental problems, ulcers, difficulty swallowing, or even laryngitis.

At UVA Health, we understand how hard living with GERD can be. Sometimes, medicine and lifestyle changes aren’t enough. Our board-certified general surgeons have the extra training and experience needed to offer safe, effective surgery for GERD.

Our compassionate team is here to guide you through the surgery process. We’ll make sure you’re fully prepared for fundoplication and have everything you need for a smooth recovery.

Fundoplication for GERD at UVA Health

We start by making several cuts (incisions) in your abdomen. Then we’ll carefully wrap the upper part of your stomach around your esophagus. This reinforces the valve at the end of your esophagus that isn’t working right. It keeps stomach acid from pushing up into your esophagus and cures your GERD.

If you also have a hiatal hernia, we’ll repair it at the same time.

A Faster Recovery With Less Pain

Whenever we can, we use minimally invasive techniques, including robotics, when we perform a fundoplication. That means we make several small cuts instead of 1 large cut. That helps you recover more quickly with less pain and spend less time in the hospital.

Expert Surgery Close to You

At UVA Health, you don’t have to travel far to find surgeons skilled in treating GERD. We offer locations in your own community — in Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Northern Virginia.

Learn more about general surgery at UVA Health.