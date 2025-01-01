Functional neurosurgery, one of the fastest growing types of neurosurgery, provides hope to patients with previously untreatable neurological conditions. At UVA, we use state-of-the-art technology for both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Our treatment techniques include:

These treatments are safer and more specific for condition than previously offered methods.

We treat:

Movement disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, tremor, dystonia, Tourette’s syndrome and hemifacial spasm

Epilepsy

Spasticity of cerebral origin (MS and spinal cord injury)

Neuropsychiatric conditions, including obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression

Chronic pain from neuropathic injuries or diseases, as well as malignant causes

Trigeminal neuralgia, post herpetic neuralgia and nerve injuries

Functional Neurosurgery Components

An Expert Team

Our team consists of specialists from neurosurgery, neurology, psychology and physiology. Working together helps us accurately diagnose and evaluate your disease.

Imaging

Our modern imaging methods include CT and MRI scans, as well as functional imaging with FMRI, PET and SPECT.

Electrophysiology

Precise electrophysiological assessments serve a crucial role in the application of focused therapies. These tests include microelectrode recordings of the basal ganglia and neuron-mapping of the brain.