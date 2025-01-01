Functional Neurosurgery
Functional neurosurgery, one of the fastest growing types of neurosurgery, provides hope to patients with previously untreatable neurological conditions. At UVA, we use state-of-the-art technology for both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Our treatment techniques include:
- Neuromodulation
- Deep brain stimulation
- Gamma Knife
These treatments are safer and more specific for condition than previously offered methods.
We treat:
- Movement disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, tremor, dystonia, Tourette’s syndrome and hemifacial spasm
- Epilepsy
- Spasticity of cerebral origin (MS and spinal cord injury)
- Neuropsychiatric conditions, including obsessive-compulsive disorder and depression
- Chronic pain from neuropathic injuries or diseases, as well as malignant causes
- Trigeminal neuralgia, post herpetic neuralgia and nerve injuries
Functional Neurosurgery Components
An Expert Team
Our team consists of specialists from neurosurgery, neurology, psychology and physiology. Working together helps us accurately diagnose and evaluate your disease.
Imaging
Our modern imaging methods include CT and MRI scans, as well as functional imaging with FMRI, PET and SPECT.
Electrophysiology
Precise electrophysiological assessments serve a crucial role in the application of focused therapies. These tests include microelectrode recordings of the basal ganglia and neuron-mapping of the brain.