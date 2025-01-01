Focused Ultrasound for Essential Tremor

I wanted to be part of the focused ultrasound clinical trial because

my hand had gotten so bad, it was like frustrating to do little things

every day. And the thought that maybe there was something that could

get my hand back, to use it again, was very exciting to me.

Research advances medicine. Research pioneers treatments. Research

pursues cures. Research improves patient care. Research thrives at

UVA.

I first realized I had the tremor when I was still teaching back in

New Jersey. was dropping things. I was having a hard time writing. I

couldn't cut coupons from the newspaper, normal everyday activities,

putting on makeup and stuff. So, it was making life very difficult and

frustrating.

I'm really proud of our center here for focused ultrasound technology.

We were really the first team that organized a clinical trial for

essential tremor back in 2011. And we've been able to stop people's

tremors so that they can really regain the ability to do some of the

basic activities that we take for granted.

I'd get used to doing everything with my right hand and then it

wouldn't work for me. It would shake and tremble. I didn't know how

bad it was going to get, and I felt like I wouldn't be able to do

anything so, I was very happy to have this focused ultrasound

treatment. We can focus beams of ultrasound very precisely through the

skull and treat abnormal circuits of the brain without any incisions

or openings in the skull. And so far, our initial experience with

that's been very positive.

MRI guided focused ultrasound is a non-invasive technology that can be

used to treat tremors. By focusing sound waves precisely, a

neurosurgeon creates a lesion in the brain that minimizes the abnormal

tremor.

What we're looking for with the focused ultrasound clinical trial for

essential tremor is a reduction in their tremor. The tremor that was

interfering with their quality of life, interfering with their ability

to do things for themselves, abilities to eat without spilling, drink

from a cup without a lid or a straw, put a key in a keyhole and drive.

A reduction of their tremor can make a big difference in the things

they're able to do. The other positive aspect of this is that it's a

one-time treatment. So, once the treatment's over, the lesion is made,

and they see the results immediately.

We really have a really excellent pioneering group of clinical

researchers here, studying focused ultrasound. There's no one person

that could solve any of these problems. So I think when we bring an

entire team approach to the problem, we're really able to look at it

more broadly and advance the options for patients, so that they're

better treatments. And that's really been a driving force for our

clinical research program.

After the treatment, I was able to do things I haven't done in years.

I was able to put on makeup, and cook, use a knife again. It just

gave me so much confidence to feel like I could do things again.

She doesn't have to worry about being an invalid for the rest of her

life and this progressing.

That's the most important thing.