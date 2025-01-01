Focused Ultrasound for Essential Tremor
Uncontrollable shaking from essential tremor can force you to stop doing the things you love, but it doesn’t have to. If medications fail to relieve the symptoms of your movement disorder, you have other options.
Focused ultrasound treats essential tremor by targeting and destroying a small patch of brain tissue responsible for essential tremor. The procedure does not involve cutting into your body, so recovery is quick and mostly without discomfort.
Relief From Essential Tremor
UVA Health is the first program in the U.S. to treat essential tremor using focused ultrasound. Just one treatment is often all it takes to get lasting relief.
I wanted to be part of the focused ultrasound clinical trial because
my hand had gotten so bad, it was like frustrating to do little things
every day. And the thought that maybe there was something that could
get my hand back, to use it again, was very exciting to me.
Research advances medicine. Research pioneers treatments. Research
pursues cures. Research improves patient care. Research thrives at
UVA.
I first realized I had the tremor when I was still teaching back in
New Jersey. was dropping things. I was having a hard time writing. I
couldn't cut coupons from the newspaper, normal everyday activities,
putting on makeup and stuff. So, it was making life very difficult and
frustrating.
I'm really proud of our center here for focused ultrasound technology.
We were really the first team that organized a clinical trial for
essential tremor back in 2011. And we've been able to stop people's
tremors so that they can really regain the ability to do some of the
basic activities that we take for granted.
I'd get used to doing everything with my right hand and then it
wouldn't work for me. It would shake and tremble. I didn't know how
bad it was going to get, and I felt like I wouldn't be able to do
anything so, I was very happy to have this focused ultrasound
treatment. We can focus beams of ultrasound very precisely through the
skull and treat abnormal circuits of the brain without any incisions
or openings in the skull. And so far, our initial experience with
that's been very positive.
MRI guided focused ultrasound is a non-invasive technology that can be
used to treat tremors. By focusing sound waves precisely, a
neurosurgeon creates a lesion in the brain that minimizes the abnormal
tremor.
What we're looking for with the focused ultrasound clinical trial for
essential tremor is a reduction in their tremor. The tremor that was
interfering with their quality of life, interfering with their ability
to do things for themselves, abilities to eat without spilling, drink
from a cup without a lid or a straw, put a key in a keyhole and drive.
A reduction of their tremor can make a big difference in the things
they're able to do. The other positive aspect of this is that it's a
one-time treatment. So, once the treatment's over, the lesion is made,
and they see the results immediately.
We really have a really excellent pioneering group of clinical
researchers here, studying focused ultrasound. There's no one person
that could solve any of these problems. So I think when we bring an
entire team approach to the problem, we're really able to look at it
more broadly and advance the options for patients, so that they're
better treatments. And that's really been a driving force for our
clinical research program.
After the treatment, I was able to do things I haven't done in years.
I was able to put on makeup, and cook, use a knife again. It just
gave me so much confidence to feel like I could do things again.
She doesn't have to worry about being an invalid for the rest of her
life and this progressing.
That's the most important thing.
About Focused Ultrasound for Essential Tremor
- Not everyone with essential tremor is eligible for focused ultrasound. You may not be eligible for focused ultrasound if you have a pacemaker, kidney disease or can’t have an MRI. However, our team can help you find an alternative treatment, including deep brain stimulation.
- The FDA approved focused ultrasound for essential tremor in July 2016. This treatment is not currently covered by insurance. We're working with insurance companies to cover this procedure in the future.
Do I Qualify for a Focused Ultrasound Thalamotomy?
- Focused ultrasound thalamotomy is a special type of focused ultrasound procedure that can be very effective for managing essential tremor. Your care team will evaluate you as a potential candidate for this procedure. You are a good candidate if:
- You have a confirmed diagnosis
- Your tremors have not gotten better with medications (such as propranolol or primidone)
- Your tremors are severe enough to consider a surgical procedure
- Your condition limits your ability to perform daily activities
- If you are a good candidate for focused ultrasound thalamotomy, you'll also need to undergo a special CT scan as part of your evaluation. Because of this, you may not be eligible for focused ultrasound thalamotomy if you can't have a CT scan because you have a pacemaker or other implanted device.
- If you are prone to anxiety or claustrophobia, you may have trouble tolerating the 2-3 hour procedure.
What Is the Likelihood of My Tremors Returning?
There is always a chance that the focused ultrasound thalamotomy procedure might not work or that the effects will wear off with time. We are unable to guarantee the result or provide refunds for the procedure if it is ineffective.
More Questions About Focused Ultrasound?
