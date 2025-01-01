Flank Hernia Treatment

If you have a lump on the side of your body that’s causing you pain, you might have a flank hernia. Flank hernias are rare, but if you have one, you need specialized care. The experienced hernia repair surgeons at UVA Health can treat your hernia so that you can avoid complications and have less pain.

What Is a Flank Hernia?

A flank hernia is a hole or weak spot in the muscle on the side of your body, between your rib cage and hip. If the hernia is small, you might not have symptoms. If you do have symptoms, you might notice:

A bulge on your side

A dragging or pulling feeling in your side

Pain in your side that gets worse when you cough, stand, or strain

Treating a Flank Hernia at UVA Health

Without treatment, flank hernias can grow or cause complications. If you think you have a flank hernia, see your doctor right away. They can refer you to a hernia specialist who will talk to you about diagnosis and treatment options. Most of the time, you will need surgery to repair a flank hernia.

Surgery for Flank Hernias

During hernia repair surgery, your surgeon makes several small cuts or one large cut near the hernia to push the bulge back inside. Then, they close the weak spot with stitches or mesh.

There are different kinds of hernia repair surgeries:

Open hernia repair surgery: Your doctor makes a cut near the hernia and fixes it directly.

Your doctor makes a cut near the hernia and fixes it directly. Laparoscopic hernia repair surgery: Your doctor makes a tiny cut near the hernia and uses special small tools to fix the hernia.

Your doctor makes a tiny cut near the hernia and uses special small tools to fix the hernia. Robotic hernia repair surgery: This is similar to laparoscopic surgery, but your doctor uses a robot to help guide the tools. It lets your doctor make more precise movements during surgery.

When a hernia is on the side of your body, it can be hard to repair with small tools. An open surgery may be the best option. No matter what, it’s important to talk to an experienced hernia repair surgeon. They can help you choose the best and safest surgery option based on the placement and size of your hernia.

Why Did I Get a Flank Hernia?

Flank hernias are more common in adults, especially people over 50. They can happen after surgery or a hard injury to the side or back. They are most common in people who:

Are recovering from kidney surgery

Are recovering from spine surgery

Have been injured in an accident or fall

Advanced Flank Hernia Care Close to Home

At UVA Health, we can identify and treat your flank hernia close to home. Because flank hernias are more complex than other types, they need a careful, expert approach. Our skilled surgeons have the experience to treat these hernias safely and support you every step of the way.

Learn more about the hernia care we offer in Charlottesville, Culpeper, and Northern Virginia.