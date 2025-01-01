Pain, issues sleeping, weakness, and problems with thinking could be signs of fibromyalgia. Fibromyalgia is a complex condition that can cause a host of issues, including stiff or painful muscles, brain fog, headaches, and more.

Symptoms of it look different from person to person and they may be mild or severe. Weather changes, stress, anxiety, and dealing with an illness or recovery from surgery can make it worse.

We don't know exactly what causes fibromyalgia. It's more common in women and in people aged 20-60 years old. Physical or mental stress may increase your chances of getting fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia Treatment at UVA Health

Fibromyalgia can't be cured. But we can manage your symptoms. Talk with your doctor about the best treatment plan for you. That might look like:

Therapy

Physical therapy

Heated pool treatments

Massage, acupuncture, relaxation training, trigger point therapy, biofeedback, or yoga

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)

Lifestyle Changes

Your doctor may suggest lifestyle changes such as:

Changing your diet

Learning ways to cope with stress

Maintaining a regular sleep routine

Regular exercise like aerobics, strength training, flexibility exercises, walking, biking, or swimming

Medicines

Your doctor may suggest you manage your symptoms with: