Fecal Transplant for C Diff
The bacteria Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) causes severe diarrhea. People are usually infected after taking antibiotics for other infections. While antibiotics can help fight off bad bacteria, they can also kill good bacteria. When this happens, C. diff can grow and cause diarrhea, colitis and, on occasion, life-threatening infection.When this happens, we offer fecal transplant for c diff.
Fecal Transplant for C Diff: A New, Effective Treatment
Antibiotics cure some C. diff infections, but they don’t always work. For people with recurrent C. diff infections, UVA Health offers Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT or fecal transplant).
How Fecal Transplant Works
Fecal transplant involves taking stool from a healthy donor and putting it in the colon of a person infected with C. diff. The healthy stool transfers beneficial, balanced bacteria to an infected patient’s colon to treat C. diff infection and prevent it from returning.
At UVA, we do this with a colonoscope, the same device used for a routine colonoscopy.
Is FMT For You?
You may be eligible for fecal transplant if you've had either of the following:
- Two documented episodes of mild to moderate C. diff that have not responded to 6-8 weeks of treatment with antibiotics
- One documented episode of severe C. diff infection that permits hospital admission
Your First Visit: What to Expect
During your first visit, we'll explore if you're a candidate for FMT. If you qualify, we schedule the procedure for 1-2 weeks later. A team of doctors from several specialties reviews your case and you'll visit with at least one or two of them to go over your details. You don't need to bring a stool sample to your first clinic visit.
Gastrointestinal & Digestive Health
- GERD Treatment
- Achalasia Treatment
- Colorectal Surgery
- Eosinophilic Esophagitis Treatment
- Fecal Transplant for C Diff
- Gallstone Treatments
- Gastrointestinal Cancers
- Liver Disease Treatment
- Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography
- Endoscopic Ultrasound
- Endoscopy
- Small Bowel Resection
- Upper GI Endoscopy
- Support Resources
- Digestive Health for Children
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Motility Disorders & Diagnostics
- Referrals
- Ostomy Treatments & Care
- Gastroparesis Treatment