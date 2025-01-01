The bacteria Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) causes severe diarrhea. People are usually infected after taking antibiotics for other infections. While antibiotics can help fight off bad bacteria, they can also kill good bacteria. When this happens, C. diff can grow and cause diarrhea, colitis and, on occasion, life-threatening infection.When this happens, we offer fecal transplant for c diff.

Fecal Transplant for C Diff: A New, Effective Treatment

Antibiotics cure some C. diff infections, but they don’t always work. For people with recurrent C. diff infections, UVA Health offers Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT or fecal transplant).

How Fecal Transplant Works

Fecal transplant involves taking stool from a healthy donor and putting it in the colon of a person infected with C. diff. The healthy stool transfers beneficial, balanced bacteria to an infected patient’s colon to treat C. diff infection and prevent it from returning.

At UVA, we do this with a colonoscope, the same device used for a routine colonoscopy.

Is FMT For You?

You may be eligible for fecal transplant if you've had either of the following:

Two documented episodes of mild to moderate C. diff that have not responded to 6-8 weeks of treatment with antibiotics

One documented episode of severe C. diff infection that permits hospital admission

Your First Visit: What to Expect

During your first visit, we'll explore if you're a candidate for FMT. If you qualify, we schedule the procedure for 1-2 weeks later. A team of doctors from several specialties reviews your case and you'll visit with at least one or two of them to go over your details. You don't need to bring a stool sample to your first clinic visit.