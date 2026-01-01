Facial Suspension to Improve Symmetry

Facial suspension procedures help improve facial symmetry and support when facial paralysis causes your face to droop.

Complete facial paralysis can cause the nose, cheek, mouth, and jawline on one side of the face to sag. Even when movement cannot be fully restored, improving facial support at rest can make a big difference in facial balance and function.

Improving Facial Support

Facial suspension techniques use supportive tissue to lift and stabilize areas of the face affected by paralysis.

One commonly used material is fascia lata, a thin layer of connective tissue taken from the outer thigh. This tissue can be used to lift the nostril, support the lips, or elevate the corner of the mouth.

These adjustments can improve facial symmetry while also helping with speech, breathing, and reducing drooling.

These are usually outpatient procedures, so you can go home the same day as surgery.

Additional Options

Depending on your goals and anatomy, additional procedures may help restore facial balance.

A facelift on the affected side may improve cheek position and symmetry. Fat grafting may also restore lost volume in the lips or cheek.

Facial plastic surgeons often combine reconstructive and cosmetic techniques to restore the appearance and balance of the face for people affected by facial paralysis.