Eyelid & Brow Procedures for Facial Paralysis

Protecting your eyes is one of the most important parts of treating facial paralysis.

Paralysis can cause the nerve that controls blinking and closing your eye to weaken, which can lead to dryness and irritation. In severe cases, it can also cause infection, injury to your eye’s protective layer (called the cornea), or vision loss.

Eye Protection in Facial Paralysis

Many people with facial paralysis need eye drops or ointment to stop dryness and protect the surface of the eye.

If you can’t fully close your eye, we may recommend a procedure to help your eyelid work better and protect your vision. We offer several types of procedures. We’ll build a care plan to best address your individual needs.

Brow Lift

Facial paralysis can cause your eyebrow to droop, which can block your vision and make your face look uneven.

A brow lift can raise your eyebrow so it’s easier to see and your face looks more balanced.

Eyelid Weight Placement

With a simple, in-office procedure, we can place a small platinum weight inside your upper eyelid to help your eye close.

Lower Eyelid Support

If your lower eyelid is weak, tears can spill over your eyelid and make it hard to fully close your eye.

We offer procedures to lift or tighten your lower eyelid so it can close.