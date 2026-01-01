Facial fat transfer is a surgical procedure that restores facial volume using your own fat. This procedure is also called facial fat grafting.

Over time, the face can lose volume in areas such as the cheeks, under-eyes, temples, or lips. In other areas, natural fat shifts downward with age and gravity, creating visible creases above and below. Fat transfer replaces lost volume with natural tissue.

What Is Facial Fat Transfer?

Fat transfer involves two steps:

Removing fat from another part of your body with a small liposuction cannula Processing the fat to purify it and produce uniform-sized fat particles Injecting that fat into areas of volume loss in the face

Fat is commonly taken from the:

• Abdomen

• Flanks

• Thighs

The purified fat is carefully injected into the face using small cannulas.

What Areas Can Be Treated?

Fat transfer can:

Fill hollows under the eyes

Restore cheek volume

Soften facial lines and folds

Enhance the lips

Improve facial contour

Restore volume to the temples

Fat transfer is sometimes performed as a stand-alone procedure. It can also enhance the results of facelift or other facial procedures.

Is Fat Transfer Right for Me?

You may consider fat transfer if you:

• Want a natural alternative to dermal fillers

• Prefer longer-lasting volume restoration

• Have facial volume loss

• Want subtle contour improvement

Fat transfer is not ideal for patients who have very limited body fat available for harvesting or for those who expect to undergo fluctuations in weight.

How Is Fat Transfer Performed?

Fat transfer is performed as an outpatient procedure under local anesthesia with sedation or general anesthesia.

First, fat is removed using gentle liposuction. The fat is purified and processed, and then injected into targeted facial areas.

Small puncture sites are used. No large incisions are needed.

What Is Recovery Like?

You may experience:

• Swelling

• Mild bruising

• Tenderness

Most patients return to non-strenuous activities within about one week.

Some of the transferred fat will naturally be absorbed by the body. The fat that remains after about six months is typically long-lasting.

How Long Does Fat Transfer Last?

Fat that successfully establishes blood supply can last for many years. However, future aging and weight changes may affect results.

What Are the Risks?

Risks may include:

• Swelling

• Bruising

• Asymmetry

• Fat reabsorption

When performed by an experienced surgeon, fat transfer is generally safe and well-tolerated.