As we age, the lower face and jawline can begin to change. Skin may loosen, jowls may form, and folds around the mouth — called nasolabial folds — can deepen.

Facelift surgery restores definition to the jawline and neck by repositioning underlying facial tissues, not just tightening skin. The goal is a refreshed, natural look that still feels like you.

What Is a Facelift?

A facelift, also called rhytidectomy, is a surgery that improves visible signs of aging in the lower two-thirds of the face. It addresses:

Sagging facial skin

Jowls along the jawline

Deep folds around the mouth

Loss of definition in the lower face

Is a Facelift Right for Me?

You may benefit from a facelift if you:

Are bothered by sagging in the lower face or jawline

Have deepening nasolabial folds

Notice jowls or skin laxity along the neck

Are in good overall health

Want long-lasting improvement rather than temporary treatments

Types of Facelift Surgery

There is no single best facelift technique. The right approach depends on your anatomy and degree of aging.

Deep Plane Facelift

A deep plane facelift addresses the deeper facial layer known as the superficial musculoaponeurotic system (SMAS). This approach involves complete release of the retaining ligaments deeper in the face to reposition the sagging tissue for a more complete lift.

Instead of pulling the skin tight, your surgeon lifts and repositions this deeper structure. This approach:

Restores cheek volume

Softens nasolabial folds

Improves jowls

Creates longer-lasting results

Because tension is placed on deeper tissues — not the skin — results look natural rather than tight or windblown.

SMAS Lift

The SMAS is the strength layer of the face. A SMAS lift involves separating this layer from deeper structures and elevating this tissue to provide a strong lift to the face. This approach is ideal for a person with good cheek volume and mild nasolabial folds who wants to prioritize treatment of the jowls and jawline rather than the midface.

Mini Facelift

A mini facelift uses shorter incisions and focuses on early jowling or mild laxity. It involves less extensive tissue elevation and typically a shorter recovery. This approach is best for people with earlier signs of aging who do not need as extensive of surgery and prioritize shorter downtime after surgery. Results are typically more subtle with a mini facelift than the other techniques.

How Is a Facelift Performed?

Facelift surgery is performed as outpatient surgery using general anesthesia.

Incisions are usually placed:

Within the hairline at the temples

Around the natural contours of the ear

Behind the ear

Your surgeon may:

Elevate and reposition the SMAS layer

Tighten underlying facial tissues

Remove or reposition fat

Redrape the skin without tension

A neck lift may be performed at the same time for more comprehensive lower-face and neck rejuvenation to maintain harmony between the face and neck.

What to Expect After Facelift Surgery

Swelling and bruising are expected in the first 2-3 weeks. Tightness in the neck and lower face is common early on.

After a full facelift, most patients:

Return to non-strenuous work in 2-3 weeks

Resume light activity within 2 weeks

Facelift results continue to refine over time as tissues settle.

How Long Do Facelift Results Last?

A facelift does not stop aging. However, it repositions tissues to a more youthful state.

Most patients look years younger long-term and continue to age naturally from that improved baseline.

Longevity depends on:

Technique used

Skin quality

Lifestyle factors

Genetics

Facelift vs. Nonsurgical Options

Botox and dermal fillers can temporarily soften wrinkles or restore volume. However, they don’t reposition sagging tissue or improve jowls.

Thread lifting is seen as a popular, non-invasive technique to improve facial appearance, but results can vary dramatically and typically don’t have the same efficacy or longevity as a facelift.

Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Services

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