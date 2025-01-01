Skip to main content

Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment

Ewing's sarcoma is a challenging bone cancer to treat. It takes a team approach. At UVA Health, you'll find all the elements needed to treat this disease. 

How We Treat Ewing's Sarcoma at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you'll have experts in all aspects of treatment.

  • Typically, we start with chemotherapy for 8-12 weeks.
  • We then evaluate the tumor with a CT or MRI scan.
  • Depending on the tumor size and location, you may need surgery or radiation therapy.
  • Chemotherapy then resumes for several months after surgery or radiation.

Who Treats This Type of Bone Cancer?

The team that typically cares for you includes:

  • A cancer specialist or oncologist
  • An orthopedic surgeon who operates on bones
  • A radiation oncologist who works with radiation to kill cancer cells

Bone Cancer in Young Adults

Ewing’s sarcoma most commonly affects the pelvis, thigh, leg, arm and chest wall. Gregory Domson, MD, explains treatment and care at UVA Health.

Signs of Ewing's Sarcoma

This bone cancer most commonly affects the pelvis, thigh, lower leg, upper arm, and chest wall. It can occur in any bone in the body. When it occurs in soft tissue, it is called extraosseous sarcoma.

Symptoms include:

  • Pain, redness, and swelling surrounding the tumor
  • Fever
  • Weight loss and reduced appetite
  • Fatigue
  • Paralysis and incontinence in cases where the tumor is near the spinal cord
  • Numbness, tingling, and paralysis caused by compression of nerves by the tumor
  • Difficulty breathing if the tumor is in the chest wall

Testing for Bone Cancer

We use advanced imaging to look at the structures of your body: 

  • X-rays
  • Bone scans
  • CT scan
  • MRI scan
  • PET/CT scan — to evaluate the metabolic activity of tissue

We'll also test your body fluids and tissues with:

  • Blood tests
  • Biopsy

