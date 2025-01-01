Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment
Ewing's sarcoma is a challenging bone cancer to treat. It takes a team approach. At UVA Health, you'll find all the elements needed to treat this disease.
How We Treat Ewing's Sarcoma at UVA Health
At UVA Health, you'll have experts in all aspects of treatment.
- Typically, we start with chemotherapy for 8-12 weeks.
- We then evaluate the tumor with a CT or MRI scan.
- Depending on the tumor size and location, you may need surgery or radiation therapy.
- Chemotherapy then resumes for several months after surgery or radiation.
Who Treats This Type of Bone Cancer?
The team that typically cares for you includes:
- A cancer specialist or oncologist
- An orthopedic surgeon who operates on bones
- A radiation oncologist who works with radiation to kill cancer cells
Bone Cancer in Young Adults
Ewing’s sarcoma most commonly affects the pelvis, thigh, leg, arm and chest wall. Gregory Domson, MD, explains treatment and care at UVA Health.
Ewing sarcoma is a primary tumor of bone that we see in young patients. It�s the second most common primary bone tumor in the United States. Ewing sarcoma typically presents with bone pain or a mass, and sometimes a painful mass. Normally, in an adolescent or a young adult. The standard treatment for Ewing sarcoma is first chemotherapy, and then that�s to treat the entire patient. It�s a systemic treatment. The second treatment is a local treatment, whether that be surgery or radiation therapy. Normally, we try to do surgery when we can to try to remove the tumor. And then patients get another course of chemotherapy after the local treatment. Ewing sarcoma is a challenging entity to treat. It requires a lot of experts to do it. And UVA has the ability to fill all those needs when it comes to a team approach to treating Ewing sarcoma.
Signs of Ewing's Sarcoma
This bone cancer most commonly affects the pelvis, thigh, lower leg, upper arm, and chest wall. It can occur in any bone in the body. When it occurs in soft tissue, it is called extraosseous sarcoma.
Symptoms include:
- Pain, redness, and swelling surrounding the tumor
- Fever
- Weight loss and reduced appetite
- Fatigue
- Paralysis and incontinence in cases where the tumor is near the spinal cord
- Numbness, tingling, and paralysis caused by compression of nerves by the tumor
- Difficulty breathing if the tumor is in the chest wall
Testing for Bone Cancer
We use advanced imaging to look at the structures of your body:
- X-rays
- Bone scans
- CT scan
- MRI scan
- PET/CT scan — to evaluate the metabolic activity of tissue
We'll also test your body fluids and tissues with:
- Blood tests
- Biopsy