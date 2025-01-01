Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment

Ewing's sarcoma is a challenging bone cancer to treat. It takes a team approach. At UVA Health, you'll find all the elements needed to treat this disease.

How We Treat Ewing's Sarcoma at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you'll have experts in all aspects of treatment.

Typically, we start with chemotherapy for 8-12 weeks.

We then evaluate the tumor with a CT or MRI scan.

Depending on the tumor size and location, you may need surgery or radiation therapy.

Chemotherapy then resumes for several months after surgery or radiation.

Who Treats This Type of Bone Cancer?

The team that typically cares for you includes: