If your epilepsy fails to respond to the usual therapies, your doctor may discuss surgical options.

We have a Level 4 epilepsy surgery center (the highest designation assigned by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers) that integrates specialists from neurology, neurosurgery, neuropsychology, neuroradiology and nuclear medicine.

As chief epilepsy surgeon, Jeffrey Elias, MD, conducts functional neurosurgery, including Gamma Knife, as well as traditional epilepsy surgery, making him uniquely suited to perform the specialized electrode placements required for a successful surgery.

Our surgeons are recognized leaders in epilepsy organizations including the American Epilepsy Society, the Epilepsy Foundation of America and the International League Against Epilepsy.

Our integration with the Pediatric Neurology and Epilepsy Clinic means that we're able to offer a comprehensive approach to pre- and post-surgical care.

Epilepsy Surgery as an Early Option

Although surgery has traditionally been viewed as a treatment of last resort, new surgical advances can offer an effective cure and improved quality of life. An early, successful surgery also minimizes the consequences of poorly controlled epilepsy.

Who is Eligible for Epilepsy Surgery?

Your doctor conducts a series of exams to see if you’re a candidate for surgery. We use high-resolution imaging technologies such as MRI and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) to properly identify the source of the seizures.

There are many different kinds of surgery for epilepsy, and these imaging techniques help ensure that you'll have the most effective treatment possible.

We also perform neuropsychological testing on all surgical candidates to help avoid the risk of any functional loss after surgery.

If surgery isn't an option, we offer treatment alternatives including: