Endoscopy: GI Procedures Made Better

Endoscopy offers faster procedures with less pain. You can have a basic exam or a complex treatment. Either way, you don't need to worry about big needles or incisions.

Providers throughout the region send us their patients. We're known for both high-tech and personalized care.

What is Endoscopy?

Endoscopy uses a tube to see inside your body. This soft, flexible tube can take pictures, remove tissue and foreign objects. We can use it for surgery. Using an endoscope means:

Less pain

Quick recovery time

Better accuracy

You avoid general anesthesia

Types of Endoscopic Procedures

Colonoscopy

This procedure examines the large intestine. We look for inflammation, bleeding, ulcers, polyps or cancer. The procedure takes 30 minutes to an hour. Find out more about colonoscopy.

Upper Endoscopy

This procedure looks at the lining of your esophagus, stomach and upper duodenum. We check for inflammation, ulcers or growths. This helps us find the cause of swallowing problems, abdominal pain or bleeding. Learn about upper endoscopy.

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)

With an endoscope and ultrasound, we access your upper GI tract and nearby organs. We can also get tissue samples for diagnosis. Find out more about endoscopic ultrasound.

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)

This procedure examines the duodenum, bile ducts, gall bladder and pancreatic duct. Read about the ERCP procedure.

Interventional Endoscopy

This specialized approach treats swallowing problems, GI cancers, polyps, stones and large bowel obstructions.

Patients come here from across the country to:

Reduce risks and complications

Shorten or drop a hospital stay

Make the experience better

Improve outcomes

We've earned national recognition for pioneering several procedures. These include:

Underwater Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR)

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD)

External Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA)

Endotherapy

Keeping You Safe

At UVA, we use the ENDORA® Endoscope Tracking System. This system makes sure that every endoscope gets cleaned and disinfected. We do this before and after every use. ENDORA tracks each step of the cleaning process. Each step gets recorded.

We take part in the Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program (EURP). This unique, nationwide program helps us deliver high-quality care. We have to meet training and practice standards to take part. And we're the only area unit that does so.

