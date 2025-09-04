Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) evaluates and makes images of the lining of the esophagus, stomach and duodenum as well as organs near the gastrointestinal tract such as the pancreas, gall bladder, liver, lungs and lymph nodes.

EUS can:

Diagnose or find the cause of a pain or abnormality in the digestive tract

Locate and view tumors or abnormalities in the pancreas, bile ducts and chest cavity

Understand the extent of certain cancers

Take tissue samples

Drain a cyst

About the EUS Procedure

Your doctor may numb your throat with a spray to ease any discomfort and give you a sedative to help you relax.

The doctor passes a thin, flexible tube with a built-in, miniature ultrasound probe down your throat or up your rectum. The ultrasound takes images, and the doctor may take tissue samples or drain cysts, as needed.

EUS takes 15-45 minutes.

After the Test

After the test, you may have slight bloating from the air and water that entered your digestive tract.