Endoscopic Ultrasound
Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) evaluates and makes images of the lining of the esophagus, stomach and duodenum as well as organs near the gastrointestinal tract such as the pancreas, gall bladder, liver, lungs and lymph nodes.
EUS can:
- Diagnose or find the cause of a pain or abnormality in the digestive tract
- Locate and view tumors or abnormalities in the pancreas, bile ducts and chest cavity
- Understand the extent of certain cancers
- Take tissue samples
- Drain a cyst
About the EUS Procedure
Your doctor may numb your throat with a spray to ease any discomfort and give you a sedative to help you relax.
The doctor passes a thin, flexible tube with a built-in, miniature ultrasound probe down your throat or up your rectum. The ultrasound takes images, and the doctor may take tissue samples or drain cysts, as needed.
EUS takes 15-45 minutes.
After the Test
After the test, you may have slight bloating from the air and water that entered your digestive tract.
