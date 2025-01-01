Endometrial & Uterine Cancer Treatment

NRG-GY026: A Phase II/III Study of Paclitaxel/Carboplatin Alone or Combined With Either Trastuzumab and Hyaluronidase-oysk (HERCEPTIN HYLECTA) or Pertuzumab, Trastuzumab, and Hyaluronidase-zzxf (PHESGO) in HER2 Positive, Stage I-IV Endometrial Serous Carcinoma or Carcinosarcoma
The University of Virginia seeks adult women with stages I-IV Endometrial Cancer for a clinical trial. This study is testing if adding two different combinations of medicines, Herceptin Hylecta™ (trastuzumab and hyaluronidase-oysk) or PHESGO™ (pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase-zzxf), to standard chemotherapy (paclitaxel and carboplatin) can help shrink tumors in patients with a type of endometrial cancer that is positive for HER2. If you decide to participate in this study, you may be randomized (assigned by chance) to one of three arms: - Arm I: you will receive paclitaxel intravenously (IV) and carboplatin - Arm II: You will receive paclitaxel IV, carboplatin IV, and a medication called Herceptin Hylecta™ subcutaneously - Arm III: You will receive paclitaxel IV, carboplatin IV, and a medication called PHESGO™ subcutaneously This study involves blood draws, Echocardiogram, Electrocardiogram (ECG), and Computed Tomography (CT) scans. Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05256225