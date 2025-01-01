Skip to main content

Endometrial & Uterine Cancer Treatment

If you or someone you love is facing uterine cancer, you'll want to know more about the experts in uterine cancer treatment. Uterine cancer is often called endometrial cancer, as this is the most common type. A rare type is known as uterine sarcoma.

At UVA Health, you'll find gynecologic oncologists with vast experience in diagnosing and treating uterine cancer. We'll work with you to design a treatment plan based on your stage of life and type of uterine cancer.

Already Diagnosed With Uterine Cancer?

Many women choose to get a second opinion to confirm diagnosis and explore all their options. This helps them feel confident about their treatment plan.

We're here to offer our expertise, even if you choose another provider.

Endometrial & Uterine Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

U.S. News & World Report rated our gynecological cancer surgical services as "high performing." This is their top rating. It means we're among the best in the country.

As Virginia's first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, we offer expertise and care options you won't find everywhere. Our doctors specialize in the types of surgery that help you recover faster. These minimally invasive techniques and approaches mean fewer scars and less pain.

Uterine Cancer Treatment Options

Treatment most often involves removing the uterus (hysterectomy). But some women may be able to avoid surgery. An intrauterine device, or IUD, is typically used to prevent pregnancy. But it releases a hormone that appears to be an effective treatment for endometrial precancer and early-stage endometrial cancer.

Expertise for More Advanced Cancers

When uterine cancer is more advanced, we may need to do a bigger surgery and remove more organs. We may also use other types of treatment. Your gynecologic oncologist will perform the surgery. But they'll also oversee all phases of your treatment. This may include:  

We'll Guide You On Your Journey

Your gynecologic oncologist will guide you and your family through treatment. You can also tap extensive support services at UVA Health.

Endometrial Cancer Clinical Trials
NRG-GY026: A Phase II/III Study of Paclitaxel/Carboplatin Alone or Combined With Either Trastuzumab and Hyaluronidase-oysk (HERCEPTIN HYLECTA) or Pertuzumab, Trastuzumab, and Hyaluronidase-zzxf (PHESGO) in HER2 Positive, Stage I-IV Endometrial Serous Carcinoma or Carcinosarcoma

The University of Virginia seeks adult women with stages I-IV Endometrial Cancer for a clinical trial. This study is testing if adding two different combinations of medicines, Herceptin Hylecta™ (trastuzumab and hyaluronidase-oysk) or PHESGO™ (pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase-zzxf), to standard chemotherapy (paclitaxel and carboplatin) can help shrink tumors in patients with a type of endometrial cancer that is positive for HER2. If you decide to participate in this study, you may be randomized (assigned by chance) to one of three arms: - Arm I: you will receive paclitaxel intravenously (IV) and carboplatin - Arm II: You will receive paclitaxel IV, carboplatin IV, and a medication called Herceptin Hylecta™ subcutaneously - Arm III: You will receive paclitaxel IV, carboplatin IV, and a medication called PHESGO™ subcutaneously This study involves blood draws, Echocardiogram, Electrocardiogram (ECG), and Computed Tomography (CT) scans. Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05256225

An Open-Label, Sponsor-Blinded, Randomized, Controlled, Multicenter, Phase III Study of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (T-DXd) Plus Rilvegostomig or Pembrolizumab vs Chemotherapy Plus Pembrolizumab as FirstLine Therapy of HER2-Expressing (IHC 3+/2+), Mismatch Repair Proficient (pMMR), Primary Advanced or Recurrent Endometrial Cancer

The University of Virginia seeks adult women ages 18 years and older who have primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The goal of this study is to test if a cancer treatment called Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (T-DXd) in combination with other cancer treatments helps with cancer progression. If you decide to participate in this study, you will be randomized (assigned by chance) to one of three arms: Arm A: You will receive T-DXd intravenously (IV) plus Rilvegostomig intravenously (IV) Arm B: You will receive T-DXd (IV) plus pembrolizumab IV Arm C: You will receive Carboplatin, paclitaxel, and pembrolizumab IV followed by treatment with pembrolizumab You may be eligible for this study if: - Your cancer is stage III or IV - You have a histologically confirmed diagnosis of epithelial endometrial carcinoma - You have pMMR endometrial cancer with HER2 IHC expression of 3+ or 2+ This study involves blood sampling, physical examination, imaging of the chest, abdomen and pelvis, an echocardiogram (ECHO), and an electrocardiogram (ECG). This study will also require a take home Pulse Oximeter and an ePRO (electronic device like a mobile phone) to answer questionnaires about how you are feeling (provided to you at no cost). Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. More information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06989112

A Phase 1, First-in-Human, Open-Label Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, PK, and Preliminary Anti-tumor Activity of the Novel Oral CDK2 Degrader NKT3964 in Adults with Advanced/Metastatic Solid Tumors

The University of Virginia seeks adults 18 years of age and older for a clinical trial. You may be eligible for this study if you have recurrent ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, gastric or gastroesophageal cancer, small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, HR+ breast cancer, or other solid tumors with CCNE1 amplification. The goal of this clinical trial is to evaluate a medication called NKT3964 in treating your cancer. This study will include: maintaining a pill diary, electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram (ECHO) or multigated acquisition scan (MUGA), blood draws, eye exams, tumor imaging assessments, and physical examinations. Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. More information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06586957

