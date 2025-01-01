If you or someone you love is facing uterine cancer, you'll want to know more about the experts in uterine cancer treatment. Uterine cancer is often called endometrial cancer, as this is the most common type. A rare type is known as uterine sarcoma.

At UVA Health, you'll find gynecologic oncologists with vast experience in diagnosing and treating uterine cancer. We'll work with you to design a treatment plan based on your stage of life and type of uterine cancer.

Already Diagnosed With Uterine Cancer?

Many women choose to get a second opinion to confirm diagnosis and explore all their options. This helps them feel confident about their treatment plan.

We're here to offer our expertise, even if you choose another provider.

Endometrial & Uterine Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

U.S. News & World Report rated our gynecological cancer surgical services as "high performing." This is their top rating. It means we're among the best in the country.

As Virginia's first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, we offer expertise and care options you won't find everywhere. Our doctors specialize in the types of surgery that help you recover faster. These minimally invasive techniques and approaches mean fewer scars and less pain.

Uterine Cancer Treatment Options

Treatment most often involves removing the uterus (hysterectomy). But some women may be able to avoid surgery. An intrauterine device, or IUD, is typically used to prevent pregnancy. But it releases a hormone that appears to be an effective treatment for endometrial precancer and early-stage endometrial cancer.

Expertise for More Advanced Cancers

When uterine cancer is more advanced, we may need to do a bigger surgery and remove more organs. We may also use other types of treatment. Your gynecologic oncologist will perform the surgery. But they'll also oversee all phases of your treatment. This may include:

We'll Guide You On Your Journey

Your gynecologic oncologist will guide you and your family through treatment. You can also tap extensive support services at UVA Health.

