Electromyography (EMG)
Make an Appointment
For the Charlottesville area:
For Manassas:
Electromyography (EMG) measures and records the electrical activity of a muscle. The test can record a muscle's electrical activity at rest or during a muscle contraction.
Most EMG studies include nerve conduction studies and the EMG test. In many cases, this test looks for evidence of nerve damage, diseases of the nerve and/or muscle or disorders of the neuromuscular junction (where the nerve and muscle connect).
We use neuromuscular ultrasound along with EMG as we evaluate nerve and muscle issues. This uses high-resolution ultrasound to see nerve and muscle in real time. We use this in cases of nerve entrapment, traumatic nerve injury, peripheral neuropathy, motor neuron disease, and myopathy.
We use EMG most often to:
- Aid in diagnosing the source of pain, cramping or weakness
- Differentiate between true muscle weakness and limitations due to pain
- Determine if muscles and nerves are working properly
- Distinguish between muscle and nerve disorder
Neuroscience: Neurosurgery & Neurology Services
- ALS & Neuromuscular Diseases
- Alzheimer's & Memory Disorders
- Benign Brain Tumors & Skull Base Conditions
- Brain Aneurysms & Neurovascular Conditions
- Brain Cancer
- Concussion
- Epilepsy
- Headache & Migraine
- MS & Demyelinating Diseases
- Neurocritical Care
- Neurocutaneous Disorders
- Neurology
- Parkinson's & Movement Disorders
- Pituitary Tumors & Conditions
- Psychiatry & Mental Health
- Spine Care
- Stroke Treatment
- Endovascular Embolization
- Focused Ultrasound
- Gamma Knife
- MRI-Guided Surgery: IMRIS
- Neurogenetics
- Neuropsychology
- Neuroradiology
- Skull Base Surgery
- Support Resources
Prepare for Your EMG
September 4, 2025
04133 - What to Expect During an Adult EEG: A Guide
September 4, 2025
04131 - What to Expect During an EMG: A Guide
September 4, 2025