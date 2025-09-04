Electromyography (EMG) measures and records the electrical activity of a muscle. The test can record a muscle's electrical activity at rest or during a muscle contraction.

Most EMG studies include nerve conduction studies and the EMG test. In many cases, this test looks for evidence of nerve damage, diseases of the nerve and/or muscle or disorders of the neuromuscular junction (where the nerve and muscle connect).

We use neuromuscular ultrasound along with EMG as we evaluate nerve and muscle issues. This uses high-resolution ultrasound to see nerve and muscle in real time. We use this in cases of nerve entrapment, traumatic nerve injury, peripheral neuropathy, motor neuron disease, and myopathy.

We use EMG most often to: