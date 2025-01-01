Drug abuse is continued misuse of drugs even when faced with drug-related job, legal, health or family difficulties. Drug addiction is long-term, compulsive drug use. You may attempt to stop using drugs, but repeatedly return to drug use despite physical, emotional or social harm. Drug dependence means that the body has begun to require the drug in higher doses to have the same effect and to avoid withdrawal symptoms.

Drug Abuse & Addiction Treatment at UVA Health

While there’s no cure for drug abuse or dependence, there are three main treatment goals:

Help you stop using drugs

Decrease the toxic effects of the drugs being used and to aid in symptoms of drug withdrawal (detoxification)

Prevent relapse

Successful treatment depends on you being able to recognize that you have a problem and having the desire to change. In some cases, you may need to go through treatment several times.

Medications

Medication can help relieve withdrawal symptoms and reduce your risk of relapse.

Therapy

Therapy can help raise your awareness of issues and lifestyle choices that lead you to abuse drugs. Through therapy, you can improve your coping skills and problem-solving skills. You can also learn how to replace drug-using activities with healthier choices. Additionally, there are many organizations and support groups dedicated to helping people become drug-free.

Risk Factors

Drug abuse and addiction are more common in young men but can occur in anyone at any age. Other factors that may increase the risk of drug abuse and addiction include:

Family members with substance abuse problems

Early antisocial behavior, such as breaking the law or repeated lying

Social and peer pressure, which may include spending time with other drug users

Stress

Easy access to drugs

Mental health conditions, such as anxiety, depression and panic disorder

Symptoms of Drug Addiction

Symptoms of drug addiction include at least three of the following: