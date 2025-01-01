Type 1 Diabetes Treatments: Diabetes Innovations

There is no cure for diabetes currently. But at UVA, you'll find research that's getting close. We're discovering ways to make living with diabetes simpler, easier and healthier with our diabetes innovations.

Pancreatic Transplant for Diabetes

A pancreatic transplant may be Diabetes Innovations recommended if you have:

Severe kidney disease that requires a kidney transplant

Acute diabetic complications or emergencies that can't be prevented by insulin

Severe problems due to injecting large amounts of insulin

Severe and frequent complications related to diabetes such as severe recurrent hypoglycemia

Diabetes Innovations: Pancreatic Islet Cell Transplant

This procedure involves transplanting islet cells from a donor to a person with type 1 diabetes. After the transplant, these new cells are able to produce insulin. In some cases, people no longer need insulin injections after a pancreatic islet cell transplant.

Artificial Pancreas Treatment

This device is still being studied and developed. It is a continuous glucose monitoring system (CGMS). This system automatically checks glucose levels through the day. Insulin is then delivered as needed through the day and night. The monitoring system will allow you to keep your blood sugar levels within the normal range without daily testing or injections.

