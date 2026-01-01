Dermal fillers are injectable treatments that restore volume, smooth facial lines, and enhance natural contours. As we age, our faces lose collagen, fat, and elasticity. This can lead to hollow areas, deeper folds, and thinner lips.

Dermal fillers help replace lost volume and soften lines without surgery.

What Are Dermal Fillers?

Dermal fillers are gel-like substances injected beneath the skin.

Most fillers are made of hyaluronic acid, a substance your body naturally produces to keep skin hydrated and full. These include Juvederm, Restylane, RHA, and Revanesse.

Other types of dermal fillers include:

Radiesse, made with calcium hydroxylapatite, which adds structure to lift deeper tissues and may stimulate collagen.

Sculptra, a biostimulatory filler, encourages your body to produce more collagen over time, but don’t provide as much volume improvement right away.

All fillers we offer are FDA-approved for cosmetic use.

What Can Dermal Fillers Treat?

Dermal fillers can:

Smooth facial lines and folds

Soften frown lines and smile lines (nasolabial folds)

Restore volume to cheeks and temples

Fill under-eye hollows

Define the jawline or chin

Enhance lip shape and fullness

Read more about lip fillers.

How Dermal Fillers Work

During a dermal filler procedure, your provider injects small amounts of filler beneath the skin using a fine needle or cannula.

Some fillers:

Add volume immediately

Attract water to plump the skin

Stimulate collagen production over time

You’ll see improvement right away, with final results visible after swelling settles in a few days.

What Happens During a Dermal Filler Procedure?

Dermal fillers are performed in the office. Treatment usually takes 15-45 minutes, depending on the areas treated.

We may use:

Ice

Topical numbing cream

Local anesthetic (if needed)

Most fillers also contain lidocaine to improve comfort.

Fillers come with little to no downtime, but we recommend avoiding strenuous activity for 24-48 hours to limit the risk of bruising.

Recovery & Results

After injection of dermal fillers, you may notice:

Swelling

Bruising

Tenderness

Temporary firmness or small lumps

These side effects usually improve within a few days.

How Long Do Dermal Fillers Last?

Most hyaluronic acid fillers last 6-12 months. Some thicker fillers can last up to 2 years. Areas with more movement, like the lips, may wear off sooner.

Are Dermal Fillers Safe?

When performed by trained medical professionals, dermal fillers are generally safe. Millions of injectable filler treatments are performed every year.

However, this is still a medical procedure.

Possible side effects include:

Swelling

Bruising

Infection

Allergic reaction

Skin discoloration

Lumps

Blocked blood vessel (arterial occlusion)

We use careful technique and detailed knowledge of facial anatomy to reduce these risks.

Hyaluronic acid fillers can be dissolved with an enzyme if needed.

Who Should Avoid Dermal Fillers?

Dermal fillers may not be recommended if you:

Are pregnant or breastfeeding

Have an active skin infection near the treatment area

Have certain autoimmune conditions

Have a history of severe allergic reactions

We review your medical history before treatment to make sure fillers are appropriate for you.

Fillers vs. Botox

Dermal fillers and Botox treat different concerns.

Botox relaxes muscles that cause dynamic wrinkles, like crow’s feet and frown lines.

Dermal fillers restore lost volume and smooth deeper static wrinkles.

Many patients combine both treatments for a balanced result.

Learn more about Botox.

What Dermal Fillers Can’t Do

Dermal fillers improve volume and contour. They do not:

Tighten significant loose skin

Replace a surgical facelift

Stop the natural aging process

If you have more advanced skin laxity, surgical options may provide longer-lasting improvement.

Aesthetic Services at UVA Health

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