Dementia Care

Having some memory loss is a normal part of aging. But when memory loss is accompanied by a loss in the ability to reason, understand, or communicate it might be dementia. Dementia is a general loss of mental abilities that's severe enough to interfere with day-to-day activities.

People with dementia must have:

Memory problems

Mental loss that's severe enough to cause problems with:

Language Visuospatial function Executive function (foresight, planning, anticipation, insight) Learned motor skills



Diagnosing & Treating Dementia at UVA Health

At UVA Health, your provider will talk to you about your family's medical history. They may also observe your behavior

An extensive medical history from you and your family

Observing your behavior

A physical exam

Tests for your nervous system

Mental status and psychological tests

There are no blood tests or exams for diagnosis. Your provider might order a SPECT or a PET scan to image your brain. They may also do tests to rule out other medical conditions that mimic dementia. Some of these tests may include:

Blood tests

Lumbar puncture

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Imaging tests take pictures of internal body structures. These may include:

CT scan

MRI scan

Treatments

Currently, there are no treatments to cure many types of dementia. Some medication may improve your symptoms. There may also be treatments to slow the progression.

Medications

People with dementia often develop psychiatric symptoms. You may need appropriate treatment, such as:

Antidepressants

Anti-anxiety medications

Mood stabilizers

Antipsychotics

Lifestyle Management

People with dementia can benefit from support and changes in their environment. These include:

Adapting your home to keep you safe

Providing a calm, quiet, predictable environment

Providing appropriate eyewear and hearing aids, easy-to-read clocks and calendars

Participating in music therapy and/or dance therapy

Participating in physical and occupational therapy for daily activities

Encouraging light exercise to reduce agitation and relieve depression

Eating a healthy diet

Discussing healthcare wishes with family members and doctors

Appointing a healthcare proxy and a legal power of attorney

What Causes Dementia?

Causes include: