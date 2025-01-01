Whether in your neck or back, you’re dealing with pain that’s frustrating and limiting. On top of that, you may have pain, weakness, or numbness in your legs or arms. These symptoms might sideline you from activities you enjoy or disrupt your daily routine.

At UVA Health, we understand how hard living with degenerative disc disease can be. Our spine care experts offer a wide range of treatments to ease your pain and get you back to your regular life.

Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment at UVA Health

Most people don’t need surgery for degenerative disc disease. At UVA Health, we offer many nonsurgical options, like physical therapy, injections, and more. Read about spine care without surgery.