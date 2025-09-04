When cancer spreads to the inside of your abdomen, it can be hard to treat. At UVA Health, we treat these tumors using advanced surgery and a single high dose of chemotherapy.

Cytoreductive surgery with hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) can boost life expectancy. For some, it may even provide a cure.

We use this innovative treatment to target advanced cancers that spread to the abdomen. We also treat mesothelioma, a cancer that develops in the abdominal lining.

Our team includes specially trained surgeons and oncologists. These experts work together to manage every aspect of your care, from diagnosis to surgery and beyond.

Cancers We Treat With Cytoreductive Surgery & HIPEC

What Are Cytoreductive Surgery & HIPEC?

Cytoreduction is a 10- to 12-hour surgery where we remove all signs of cancer from the abdomen.

As soon as we finish the surgery, we follow up with a 90-minute HIPEC treatment. We use a pump to circulate heated chemotherapy in the abdomen to treat any cancer cells that are too small to see.

HIPEC vs. Traditional Chemotherapy

Traditional chemotherapy drugs travel throughout your body. HIPEC lets us deliver a high dose of chemotherapy straight to the cancer cells in your abdomen with fewer side effects.