Craniopharyngioma Treatment
Craniopharyngioma is a rare, congenital benign tumor. Located within or above the pituitary gland, this tumor can press on important structures around the brain. You might experience headaches, double vision, and other health complications. At UVA Health, you'll find a team of experts who specialize in treating craniopharyngiomas and other benign brain tumors.
Craniopharyngioma Diagnosis & Treatment at UVA Health
These tumors are typically found once they start causing symptoms.
Tests done to diagnosis craniopharyngioma include:
- Pituitary hormone blood tests
- CT and MRI scans
- Visual field and acuity testing
- Cognitive testing
At UVA Health, you'll have a team to tailor treatment for you. Most often, this team includes an endocrinologist, neurosurgeon, and neuro-ophthalmologist. Your treatment may include:
Medical Therapy
Most patients require hormone replacement(s) because of damage to the normal pituitary gland by the tumor.
Surgery
Experts usually recommend complete surgical removal of the craniopharyngioma using either a craniotomy or a transsphenoidal approach.
Radiation Therapy
Depending on your age and the location of the remaining tumor, your surgeon may recommend a more conservative approach using radiation therapy or radiotherapy.
Drainage
In select cases, you may be treated with a less invasive drainage method, followed by a radioactive isotope or antineoplastic agent.
Learn more about our expertise in treating benign brain tumors.
Signs of Craniopharyngiomas
Craniopharyngiomas can cause a wide variety of symptoms. But unlike pituitary adenomas, this type of tumor does not produce hormones. It does frequently interfere with normal pituitary gland function and may cause pituitary deficiencies.
Symptoms include:
- Increased cranial pressure
- Headache
- Visual disturbances, including double vision and blurring
- Vomiting without nausea
- Altered level of consciousness
- Back pain
- Pituitary dysfunction and deficiencies
- Hypogonadism (decreased libido, altered menstrual cycles)
- Diabetes insipidus (a disorder of water balance with frequent urination and excessive thirst)
- High blood pressure
Skull Base Conditions & Benign Brain Tumors
- Acoustic Neuroma
- Chiari Malformation
- Cholesterol Granuloma
- Craniopharyngioma
- CSF Otorrhea
- CSF Rhinorrhea
- Meningioma