Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) keeps the airway open while you're sleeping. It allows air to more easily move in and out of your lungs. It is used most often to manage obstructive sleep apnea.

Obstructive sleep apnea is a period of time during sleep when breathing is blocked. This can happen several times each night. CPAP is considered to be the most effective treatment for sleep apnea. It may help to:

Decrease daytime sleepiness

Decrease high blood pressure

Decrease heartburn symptoms

Improve quality of life

CPAP Side Effects

Most patients who use CPAP report at least one side effect. The first night using a CPAP machine can be difficult. You may even sleep worse at first. It is important to prepare for this adjustment. Talk with your doctor about steps you can take to minimize any discomfort.

CPAP is considered very safe. Talk to your doctor about potential complications, such as:

A feeling of claustrophobia or suffocation from wearing the face mask

Rash or pressure sores in the area of the face mask

Nasal congestion and nosebleeds

Sore eyes, conjunctivitis

Sore or dry throat

Headaches

Abdominal bloating

Chest muscle discomfort

What to Expect

Before Getting a CPAP Machine

Your doctor may request that you:

Have a complete physical exam

Have a stay in a sleep lab to determine the correct amount of airway pressure for you

See a pulmonologist or an ear, nose and throat specialist

Quit smoking

Lose weight

Start a regular exercise program

How a CPAP Machine Works

Following your stay in a sleep lab, you will be prescribed a CPAP machine.

The CPAP machine includes a pump and a face mask. The pump sits off the bed and has a tube that goes to the face mask.

The face mask will be tightly secured to your head so that air will not leak out.

The pump will force air through your airway to help keep it open. You will need to wear the face mask to bed every night.

How Long Do I Need to Use It?

Use the machine for as long as you need it. Stopping use of the CPAP will most likely cause symptoms of sleep apnea to return. Follow the instructions for the care and cleaning of your machine and mask.

Call Us With Any Concerns

