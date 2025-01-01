Corneal Neurotization
Maybe you developed a corneal ulcer after infection. Or you can’t fully close your eye because of facial paralysis. No matter the cause, it is frustrating when permanent corneal damage affects your vision.
At UVA Health, we offer corneal neurotization to help patients when other treatments don’t work. Our team can perform this specialized procedure to help:
- Your cornea heal
- Restore feeling
- You get ready for a corneal transplant, if needed
Corneal Neurotization at UVA Health
Our experienced providers work across departments to give you the best care possible. A surgeon performs corneal surgery and complete a nerve graft.
During surgery, we take a nerve from a different part of your face (often the forehead, cheek, or neck) and rerouted to the damaged cornea. Over time, the new nerve will grow and reconnect to the surface of your eye — helping your cornea heal and restoring feeling.
Recovery After Corneal Neurotization
Patients usually recover from corneal neurotization within 6 months of surgery. Sometimes, recovery can take up to 1 year.
A Leader in Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Only a small number of U.S. health systems offer corneal neurotization. UVA Health is proud to offer this surgery to support patients who are experiencing advanced corneal disease.
If you have advanced corneal disease, you may need additional facial paralysis treatment. Our facial plastic and reconstructive surgery experts offers a full range of procedures to address facial paralysis — including reanimation and reconstruction.