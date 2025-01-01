Maybe you developed a corneal ulcer after infection. Or you can’t fully close your eye because of facial paralysis. No matter the cause, it is frustrating when permanent corneal damage affects your vision.

At UVA Health, we offer corneal neurotization to help patients when other treatments don’t work. Our team can perform this specialized procedure to help:

Your cornea heal

Restore feeling

You get ready for a corneal transplant, if needed

Corneal Neurotization at UVA Health

Our experienced providers work across departments to give you the best care possible. A surgeon performs corneal surgery and complete a nerve graft.

During surgery, we take a nerve from a different part of your face (often the forehead, cheek, or neck) and rerouted to the damaged cornea. Over time, the new nerve will grow and reconnect to the surface of your eye — helping your cornea heal and restoring feeling.

Recovery After Corneal Neurotization

Patients usually recover from corneal neurotization within 6 months of surgery. Sometimes, recovery can take up to 1 year.

A Leader in Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Only a small number of U.S. health systems offer corneal neurotization. UVA Health is proud to offer this surgery to support patients who are experiencing advanced corneal disease.

If you have advanced corneal disease, you may need additional facial paralysis treatment. Our facial plastic and reconstructive surgery experts offers a full range of procedures to address facial paralysis — including reanimation and reconstruction.