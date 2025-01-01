A computed tomography (CT) angiogram is an X-ray that uses contrast materials to examine blood flow in blood vessels. Computed tomography (CT) uses a complex machine to take X-rays from many different views to produce detailed 2D images that can be combined by a computer to form 3D images.

A CT angiogram is most commonly used to study the:

Brain

Heart

Lungs

Kidneys

Legs or arms

What Does a CT Angiogram Do?

A CT angiogram helps identify diseased, narrowed, enlarged and blocked blood vessels and locate where internal bleeding may occur. Some specific uses include:

Detecting atherosclerosis, a narrowing of the arteries

Detecting an aneurysm, a ballooning out of a section of a blood vessel

Examining arteries in the lungs to check for blockage of a blood vessel

Evaluating disease in kidney arteries

CT Angiogram Procedure

You’ll lie down on a table. Pillows and straps may be used to keep you in a certain position. Your doctor will move the part of your body being examined inside the opening of the CT machine. Your doctor will give you a small amount of contrast material through an IV and begin the scan.

You must stay still during the scan. You’ll be asked to hold your breath for 10-25 seconds to ensure that the images are not blurred by any movement. It only takes seconds to record all the images needed.

The test takes about 20-60 minutes. Although the procedure is not painful, you may feel warm and flushed when your doctor injects the contrast material. Your results are usually ready within 24 hours, and your doctor will discuss the findings with you and any treatment options.

View Your CT Angiogram Results

See your CT angiogram results online with MyChart.