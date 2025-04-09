Colorectal Surgery
When you have colorectal surgery at UVA Health, you get advanced care. We use the latest robotics and methods.
Our colorectal surgeons specialize in using smaller incisions. This means less pain and a faster recovery.
Colorectal Surgery Treatments
- Our colorectal treatments include:
- Anal fistula repair
- Colonoscopy
- Colon cancer surgery
- J-pouch
- Hemorrhoid banding
- Colon and rectum surgery
- Sphincter-saving procedures
- Limberg flap
- Large polyp removal
Support After Surgery
Our colorectal surgery group includes an expert ostomy team. After surgery, we help you get back to normal life.
TRACI HEDRICK: When patients hear that they're going to have a colostomy it's obviously a very frightening concept. But what I'd like to tell the patients is that it takes about two weeks for them to become experts and then they know infinitely more about it than I do. A colostomy is basically a portion of the colon on the skin that is covered with a bag. Most hospitals have a wound ostomy team and they are the unsung heroes of the hospital.
MESHA JONES: We all bring something different to the team because we all have different experiences. Part of the team of a wound care team at UVA may be different from other facilities because we collaborate with lots of different teams within the hospital not just doctors but physical therapy, nutrition just to make sure that the patient has everything that they need before they're discharged home.
ELIZABETH GOCHENOUR: We have a class that we have for patients before their surgery. We educate them during the hospitalization until they go home.
CHARLES FRIEL: The most common things that people say to me after I've created a colostomy is, "It's not as bad as I thought I was going to be." Once we correct a good functioning stoma and you work with you're stoma team we can have a system that works incredibly well and you should be able to live the same life that you're living without a stoma. So there really shouldn't be any long term limitations.
MESHA JONES: Common myths and facts about ostomies is that my life stops and everyone will know that I have an ostomy bag. One thing that I like to tell patients that no one needs to know you have an ostomy bag unless you tell them and you can be as active as you'd like to be. Life still goes on.
Enhanced Recovery After Surgery
We follow the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) guidelines. This helps us care for you before, during and after surgery.
ERAS helps you:
- Recover sooner
- Leave the hospital faster
- Have fewer complications
You & Your Healing
You're involved in your own recovery. So we give you tools to keep you in the loop. We'll give you:
- A handbook that outlines what to expect
- A checklist so you can chart your progress
We want you to feel clear on what's happening.
What is ERAS?
The ERAS standards help your healing happen faster.
Pain Management
A personalized plan limits your opioid (narcotic) use.
Getting Out of Bed and Eating Sooner
The sooner you can eat and move, the sooner you can go home.
Drinking Gatorade
Gatorade before surgery gives your body the energy it needs.
Fluid Management
We only give you as much IV fluid as you need. This prevents fluid overload and bloating after surgery.
Learn more about ERAS.
Conditions We Treat
Gastrointestinal & Digestive Health
- GERD Treatment
- Achalasia Treatment
- Colorectal Surgery
- Eosinophilic Esophagitis Treatment
- Fecal Transplant for C Diff
- Gallstone Treatments
- Gastrointestinal Cancers
- Liver Disease Treatment
- Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography
- Endoscopic Ultrasound
- Endoscopy
- Small Bowel Resection
- Upper GI Endoscopy
- Support Resources
- Digestive Health for Children
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Motility Disorders & Diagnostics
- Referrals
- Ostomy Treatments & Care
- Gastroparesis Treatment