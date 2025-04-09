Skip to main content

Colorectal Surgery

When you have colorectal surgery at UVA Health, you get advanced care. We use the latest robotics and methods.

Our colorectal surgeons specialize in using smaller incisions. This means less pain and a faster recovery.

Colorectal Surgery Treatments

  • Our colorectal treatments include:
  • Anal fistula repair
  • Colonoscopy
  • Colon cancer surgery
  • J-pouch
  • Hemorrhoid banding
  • Colon and rectum surgery
  • Sphincter-saving procedures 
  • Limberg flap
  • Large polyp removal

Support After Surgery

Our colorectal surgery group includes an expert ostomy team. After surgery, we help you get back to normal life.

Enhanced Recovery After Surgery

We follow the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) guidelines. This helps us care for you before, during and after surgery.

ERAS helps you:

  • Recover sooner
  • Leave the hospital faster 
  • Have fewer complications

You & Your Healing

You're involved in your own recovery. So we give you tools to keep you in the loop. We'll give you:

  • A handbook that outlines what to expect
  • A checklist so you can chart your progress

We want you to feel clear on what's happening.

What is ERAS?

The ERAS standards help your healing happen faster. 

Pain Management

A personalized plan limits your opioid (narcotic) use.

Getting Out of Bed and Eating Sooner

The sooner you can eat and move, the sooner you can go home. 

Drinking Gatorade

Gatorade before surgery gives your body the energy it needs. 

Fluid Management

We only give you as much IV fluid as you need. This prevents fluid overload and bloating after surgery.

Learn more about ERAS.

