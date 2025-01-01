If you've recently received a colon, rectal, or anal cancer diagnosis, your world may feel like it's spinning. It can be scary figuring out what to do next. At UVA Health, we're here to help you navigate the diagnosis and colorectal cancer treatment.

Why Choose UVA Health for Colon Cancer Treatment

At UVA Health, you'll find individualized care for colon cancer. We offer the latest treatments. We can remove tumors using robotics and small cameras. These methods mean:

Smaller cuts

Less pain

Faster recovery

Treatment may include one or more of the following options:

Top-Rated Colon Cancer Care

Our colon cancer surgeons earned the highest rating from U.S. News & World Report. That means our care is among the best in the nation.

Our Cancer Center is Virginia's first Comprehensive Cancer Center designated by the National Cancer Institute. Learn what this NCI designation means for you.

Easier Recovery After Colon Cancer Treatment

We also offer a specialized recovery program. It's called Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS). ERAS puts you and your family at the center of the care team, so you can return to your normal life as quickly as possible.

Learn more about 2 simple things you can do to recover easier after a colorectal cancer procedure.