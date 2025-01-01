Surgery for Colon Cancer & Rectal Cancer

When you have colorectal surgery at UVA Health, you get advanced care. We use the latest robotics and methods.

Our colorectal surgeons specialize in using smaller incisions. This means less pain and a faster recovery.

Top-Rated Colon Cancer Care

Our colon cancer surgeons earned the highest rating from U.S. News & World Report. That means our care is among the best in the nation.

Our Cancer Center is Virginia's first Comprehensive Cancer Center designated by the National Cancer Institute. Learn what this NCI designation means for you.

Colon Cancer Surgery

Our team of expert surgeons treat colon cancer and rectal cancer with advanced techniques and technologies.

The type of surgery you'll need will depend on your the stage and location of your cancer.

Types of Colon Cancer Surgery

Polypectomy and local excision

Partial colectomy

Laparoscopic-assisted colectomy

Total colectomy

Catching Early Rectal Cancer

Some procedures have to have expert, skilled surgeons. We offer one of these to catch early rectal cancer.

Transanal endoscopic microsurgery (TEM) uses specialized equipment. It allows us to see and reach more possible cancers than regular surgery. This improves our chances of treating your cancer. And you have a faster recovery.