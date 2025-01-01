Skip to main content

Surgery for Colon Cancer & Rectal Cancer

When you have colorectal surgery at UVA Health, you get advanced care. We use the latest robotics and methods.

Our colorectal surgeons specialize in using smaller incisions. This means less pain and a faster recovery.

Top-Rated Colon Cancer Care

Our colon cancer surgeons earned the highest rating from U.S. News & World Report. That means our care is among the best in the nation.

Our Cancer Center is Virginia's first Comprehensive Cancer Center designated by the National Cancer Institute. Learn what this NCI designation means for you.

Colon Cancer Surgery 

Our team of expert surgeons treat colon cancer and rectal cancer with advanced techniques and technologies.

The type of surgery you'll need will depend on your the stage and location of your cancer.

Types of Colon Cancer Surgery

  • Polypectomy and local excision 
  • Partial colectomy 
  • Laparoscopic-assisted colectomy 
  • Total colectomy 

Catching Early Rectal Cancer

Some procedures have to have expert, skilled surgeons. We offer one of these to catch early rectal cancer.

Transanal endoscopic microsurgery (TEM) uses specialized equipment. It allows us to see and reach more possible cancers than regular surgery. This improves our chances of treating your cancer. And you have a faster recovery.

She was pregnant with rectal cancer

Jenny Was Facing Tough Choices

She was told she had to choose between cancer treatment - her own life - and having her baby. Find out what she did.

Enhanced Recovery After Colorectal Surgery

We follow the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) guidelines. This helps us care for you before, during and after colon cancer surgery.

ERAS helps you:

  • Recover sooner
  • Leave the hospital faster 
  • Have fewer complications

Not every hospital follows this protocol. Those who do provide a high level of care that hurries your healing.

Learn more about ERAS.

