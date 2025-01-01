Surgery for Colon Cancer & Rectal Cancer
When you have colorectal surgery at UVA Health, you get advanced care. We use the latest robotics and methods.
Our colorectal surgeons specialize in using smaller incisions. This means less pain and a faster recovery.
Top-Rated Colon Cancer Care
Our colon cancer surgeons earned the highest rating from U.S. News & World Report. That means our care is among the best in the nation.
Our Cancer Center is Virginia's first Comprehensive Cancer Center designated by the National Cancer Institute. Learn what this NCI designation means for you.
Colon Cancer Surgery
Our team of expert surgeons treat colon cancer and rectal cancer with advanced techniques and technologies.
The type of surgery you'll need will depend on your the stage and location of your cancer.
Types of Colon Cancer Surgery
- Polypectomy and local excision
- Partial colectomy
- Laparoscopic-assisted colectomy
- Total colectomy
Catching Early Rectal Cancer
Some procedures have to have expert, skilled surgeons. We offer one of these to catch early rectal cancer.
Transanal endoscopic microsurgery (TEM) uses specialized equipment. It allows us to see and reach more possible cancers than regular surgery. This improves our chances of treating your cancer. And you have a faster recovery.
Jenny Was Facing Tough Choices
She was told she had to choose between cancer treatment - her own life - and having her baby. Find out what she did.
Enhanced Recovery After Colorectal Surgery
We follow the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) guidelines. This helps us care for you before, during and after colon cancer surgery.
ERAS helps you:
- Recover sooner
- Leave the hospital faster
- Have fewer complications
Not every hospital follows this protocol. Those who do provide a high level of care that hurries your healing.
