Microvascular clipping surgically cuts off blood flow to a brain aneurysm. This prevents bleeding and rupture. Typically, a portion of the skull is removed (a procedure called a craniotomy) and restored during this complex, open surgery.

While clipping stops bleeding and prevents ruptures, the procedure can't fix areas already damaged by the brain aneurysm.

The Microvascular Clipping Procedure

Your appointment before the surgery may include:

Physical exam and blood tests

Imaging tests — ultrasound, CT scan, MRI scan or angiogram

Discussion of medications you are taking, including over-the-counter and herbal supplements

Discussion of recent illness or other conditions

Discussion of risks and benefits of treatment options

Women should let their doctor know if they are pregnant or planning to become pregnant.

What To Expect

Your doctor will perform a craniotomy by removing a small section of the skull to access the brain. X-rays and microscopic viewing may help your doctor find the exact weakened area of the blood vessel. The aneurysm is separated from nearby healthy brain tissue. Your doctor places a titanium clip to clamp off the entire artery to the aneurysm to isolate it from general circulation. The clip will stay in place to permanently prevent bleeding and/or rupture.

Your doctor will replace the section of skull and stitch your scalp back into place. The procedure takes about 3-5 hours. You should expect to stay in the hospital between 4-6 days.