Microvascular Clipping
Microvascular clipping surgically cuts off blood flow to a brain aneurysm. This prevents bleeding and rupture. Typically, a portion of the skull is removed (a procedure called a craniotomy) and restored during this complex, open surgery.
While clipping stops bleeding and prevents ruptures, the procedure can't fix areas already damaged by the brain aneurysm.
The Microvascular Clipping Procedure
Your appointment before the surgery may include:
- Physical exam and blood tests
- Imaging tests — ultrasound, CT scan, MRI scan or angiogram
- Discussion of medications you are taking, including over-the-counter and herbal supplements
- Discussion of recent illness or other conditions
- Discussion of risks and benefits of treatment options
Women should let their doctor know if they are pregnant or planning to become pregnant.
What To Expect
Your doctor will perform a craniotomy by removing a small section of the skull to access the brain. X-rays and microscopic viewing may help your doctor find the exact weakened area of the blood vessel. The aneurysm is separated from nearby healthy brain tissue. Your doctor places a titanium clip to clamp off the entire artery to the aneurysm to isolate it from general circulation. The clip will stay in place to permanently prevent bleeding and/or rupture.
Your doctor will replace the section of skull and stitch your scalp back into place. The procedure takes about 3-5 hours. You should expect to stay in the hospital between 4-6 days.
Preventative Surgery
Neurosurgeon Min Park, MD, explains how the clipping procedure cuts off blood flow to a brain aneurysm, preventing bleeding or rupturing.
Potential Complications
Your doctor will review potential complications, like:
- Weakness
- Numbness or tingling
- Speech disturbances
- Visual changes
- Confusion, memory loss
- Seizures
- Infection
- Reaction to anesthesia
- Kidney damage
- Blood clots
- Ruptured aneurysm during surgery
Factors that may increase the risk of complications include:
- Smoking
- Obesity
- High blood pressure
You may be a candidate for a less-invasive procedure. Learn more about the option of coiling.