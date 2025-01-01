Living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) can be challenging, both physically and emotionally. At UVA Health, you'll find experts to support you through treatment.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you'll find Virginia's first National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. This puts us among the nation's top cancer centers. You'll also find experts who will take the time to get to know you and your family well. We make sure you understand your disease. We tailor care around you.

Your care will be overseen by a hematology oncologist. These experts focus their careers on treating patients with leukemia and other blood cancers.

These experts work well with a team of specialists to make sure you get the comprehensive care you need. We offer all the CLL treatment options. These include:

Radiation

Chemotherapy

Surgery

Monoclonal antibody therapy

Chemotherapy with stem cell transplant

We've achieved excellent outcomes with our stem cell transplants. And for the most aggressive forms of leukemia, we offer clinical trials for patients. Clinical trials are how we find even better treatments than we have today.

Top-Rated Leukemia, Lymphoma, & Myeloma Care

Our leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma care is recognized as some of the best in the country. U.S. News & World Report has ranked our care for these blood cancers as "high performing," their highest rating.